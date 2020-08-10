JOHNSON CITY — It appears as though there won’t be any football — or any other sports — at East Tennessee State this fall.
The Southern Conference has yet to announce its plans for fall sports, but ETSU President Brian Noland said Monday he thinks it will be “virtually impossible” for his school to take part in any athletic competitions this fall and that all sports would likely be moved to the spring.
The presidents of the Southern Conference schools are expected to meet again Thursday to try to come up with a plan for fall athletics in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During an interview with local media about plans for the university this fall, Noland touched on athletics.
“As someone who cares deeply about not only athletics but our student-athletes, any decisions we make here at ETSU are going to made in the interest of the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes,” Noland said. “I find it increasingly difficult to comprehend how we will have competitive athletics this fall. I think you’ll see the bulk of institutions moving sports to the spring. You’re already hearing discussions today of some of the Power Five conferences looking to move in that direction.
“So I anticipate that this will be a vigorous debate and discussion on Thursday, but I think it will be virtually impossible for us to play competitive sports this fall at ETSU. I think all of our sports will be moving to the spring, but ultimately that will be a discussion for the league on Thursday.”