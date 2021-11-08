JOHNSON CITY — Facing a team with a losing record sandwiched between two big games could usually be considered a trap on the schedule.
That’s the biggest challenge Randy Sanders has this week.
As his East Tennessee State football team prepares for its final regular-season road game of the season, Sanders is trying to do what he might do best, keep his team on an even keel. The Bucs play at Western Carolina on Saturday with an eye on staying tied for first place in the Southern Conference.
The Catamounts are 3-6.
“I’m not going to approach the team or this game any differently than we approach all of them,” Sanders said. “The game you have coming up is the most important one that season, and until you approach them all that way, when you treat them all that way, you have no chance of winning them all.”
Of course, the Bucs can’t win them all after losing to Chattanooga last month, but they bring an 8-1 record into Saturday’s game. They’re 5-1 in the SoCon, tied for first with Chattanooga and Mercer, and are ranked 11th in the latest Stats FCS poll and 12th in the coaches’ rankings.
“You have to treat them all as if it’s the most important game of the season,” Sanders said. “You respect your opponent. You give them what they deserve, but you fear no one. You show up and play. It’s more about ETSU than it is who we’re playing. And if we show up and play like we can play, usually we'll be OK.”
The Catamounts have won three in a row after an 0-6 start and have scored more than 40 points in each of those games. They knocked off Furman last week 45-42.
Even before the Catamounts had won a game, Sanders said he could tell from watching film that they were moving in the right direction.
“I saw their offense, and I told our defense at that point that these guys were going to be a real pain in the butt,” he said. “You could tell offensively that they had skill. They had really, really good potential to score points. It was just a matter of time before they kind of figured it out, and obviously they figured it out the last three weeks.”
Since Sanders has been at ETSU, his team has won 15 SoCon games. Fourteen of them have been decided by seven points or less. The only SoCon blowout win the Bucs have posted under Sanders was the 48-21 victory over The Citadel earlier this season.
The matchups with Western Carolina have been especially close, with the Bucs winning 45-43 in overtime in 2018, Western winning 23-20 in overtime in 2019 and ETSU winning 24-17 last spring.
“I’ll be surprised if it’s not a tight football game and a 60-minute affair again,” Sanders said. “I mean, we don’t play many that aren't 60 minutes. But there’s not too many teams in this league that are playing games that aren’t 60 minutes.”