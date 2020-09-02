BLACKSBURG — Add tailgating at Virginia Tech to the list of casualties from the coronavirus pandemic.
The university and the town of Blacksburg announced Tuesday that tailgating will be prohibited in the fall in university- and town-owned parking areas. The ban applies to all fall athletic events at Virginia Tech.
“Football weekends and tailgate gatherings are cherished traditions for Virginia Tech and our community,” university President Tim Sands said in story on the Virginia Tech news website. “I appreciate the input and support of athletic director Whit Babcock and community leaders as we came to this difficult conclusion. Though it is disappointing for all of us as we look forward to fall football, protecting public health remains our primary goal, and the foundation of the decisions we make.”
Instead, the school is asking Hokies fans to “homegate” with members of their family or pods that will allow them to safely watch events.
The school said it will monitor all parking lots on game days and that university police will notify fans setting up for tailgating that it is prohibited.
Town officials will enforce ordinances put in place in response to the pandemic. Those measures restrict gatherings of people, especially events in which participants are not wearing a mask or aren't physically distant from others.
“Public gatherings, especially those in which people are not wearing face coverings and not physically distant, will significantly contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” said Noelle Bissell, health director of the New River Valley Health District. “Our community has been working diligently to preserve public health, and it is making a difference. This decision, while difficult, will help maintain our progress and prevent future outbreaks.”
Virginia Tech's scheduled football season opener against North Carolina State was postponed from Sept. 12 until Sept. 26 at Lane Stadium because of a coronavirus cluster among Wolfpack student-athletes.
The Hokies now are scheduled to open the season at home against Virginia on Sept. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.