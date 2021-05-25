A.J. Merriweather is no longer a Globetrotter, but he’ll always be a Buc.
Merriweather, the former East Tennessee State basketball star, is joining a group of former Bucs to play in TBT, short for The Basketball Tournament. The national event pits groups of former college and NBA players in a competition with a chance to win a first prize of $1 million.
Merriweather will be playing shortly after making an announcement about his basketball career.
“Breaking news,” he said. “I’ve retired from the Globretotters about three weeks ago.”
Merriweather spent four years wearing the famous red, white and blue uniform, traveling the world using basketball as a vehicle to entertain.
He was good at his craft, too. The former runner-up in the national collegiate dunk contest used that jumping ability to perform gravity-defying acts while with the Globetrotters, and playing for the team gave him a chance to show his personality on the court.
“From start to finish it was fun,” he said. “It was a cool experience. All the people I got to impact playing basketball … it was everything a person could wish for or dream of.”
Now, the basketball is about to get serious. He won’t be facing the Washington Generals. In fact, with a single-elimination format in TBT, one bad game and the team, being called the Bucketneers, will be going home.
“A few bad possessions at the wrong time and it’s over with,” Merriweather said. “There’s not just pressure on us. There’s pressure on the other teams too so we’ll be alright.”
Former ETSU player Joe Hugley, now a member of former Bucs coach Steve Forbes’ staff at Wake Forest, will coach the team and another former Buc, Dillon Reppart, is the general manager. Among the former ETSU players on the team will be Mike Smith, Courtney Pigram, T.J. Cromer, Tevin Glass, Desonta Bradford, Isaac Banks and Tray Boyd III.
“There’s a little bit of everything,” Merriweather said. “Everyone has the ability to score.”
All of the players were part of a Southern Conference championship team, something not lost on Merriweather.
“We know how to win,” he said. “Everyone won a championship.”
One more player on the team isn’t an ETSU alum. In fact, Justin Tuoyo played at Chattanooga, the Bucs’ biggest rivals. The 6-foot-10 center was also a SoCon champion, but his title came in 2016 and the Mocs beat ETSU in the finals during Forbes' first season.
“I’ll put that aside for this one tournament, but that’s the only tournament I’m doing that for,” said Merriweather, who was on the losing end of that game. “He better hold up his end of the bargain if we let him beat us for that championship. He’ll be all right. He’s a great competitor.”
Merriweather said he’s looking forward to getting the competitive juices flowing again, especially with the chance at winning some cash.
“Man, I’m ready for it,” he said. “To play with my guys again that I played with when I was in school and guys I looked up to when I was coming to ETSU, it’s going to be something.
“You have to take it one game at a time. The money is the ultimate prize, but there’s a long way to go to get to that.”
The 64-team tournament was trimmed to 24 teams last year and the Southern Smokies, Reppart’s team of former SoCon players, didn’t make the cut.
The year’s TBT begins July 17 at four regional sites and every game will be streamed by ESPN’s outlets. The ETSU team will play in the region in Charleston, West Virginia. Crowds will be allowed at the games and tickets are on sale. The finals are scheduled for July 31-Aug. 3 in Dayton, Ohio.