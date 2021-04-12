JOHNSON CITY — There will be no homecoming game for the East Tennessee State football team, but the Bucs are still holding out slight hope for an FCS playoff bid.
ETSU had been trying to add a nonconference game for Saturday. Officials contacted more than 40 schools in hopes of replacing Chattanooga, the Bucs' original opponent for homecoming before the Mocs opted out of the rest of the season. With no luck, ETSU announced Monday that the regular season is officially over.
Saturday's 21-13 loss at Mercer ended any hopes the Bucs (4-2) had of a Southern Conference championship. Only six at-large bids are being awarded in this spring’s streamlined FCS playoffs.
“We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to play football this spring and get in games with the fall season being postponed,” Bucs coach Randy Sanders said. “We are disappointed that our final regular season opportunity versus Chattanooga has been canceled. Certainly, we are disappointed in the outcome Saturday night at Mercer. With that said, our team played some good football this spring and have been recognized in the national polls. I want to thank our great fans, Dr. Brian Noland and Scott Carter for their support and want to let them know we will continue to be ready in hopes that our name could be called on Sunday morning for the FCS playoffs.
“Whether our next opportunity comes in the playoffs or next fall, I am very excited about the future of our football program.”