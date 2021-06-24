ELIZABETHTON — There won’t be a repeat champion at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur this year.

Chance Taylor, who won last year’s championship on the final hole, is spending the week in Charleston, South Carolina, playing in the prestigious Rice Planters Amateur.

Nonetheless, a strong field will be vying for the championship in the 27th edition of the golf tournament. The 54-hole ETA gets underway Friday at Elizabethton Golf Course and runs through Sunday.

Among the contenders, nobody has had more success in the ETA over the past three years than Tyler Lane. The golf coach at Bearden in Knoxville won this tournament in 2018 and 2019 and in his bid to become the first to win it three years in a row finished tied for second last year.

Lane was the clubhouse leader at 5 under par when three players came to the 18th green at 5 under with makable birdie putts. Taylor was the only one to make it, capping his championship.

Other former champions in the field are Cayman Ratliff (2014-15), Ben Treadway (2012), Nick York (2010), Blake Howard (2005) and Bryan Sangid (2004).

Ratliff, who set the tournament scoring record of 16-under 200 in 2014, got off to a hot start in the recent Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club with five birdies in the first seven holes. Sangid also showed his form at JCCC with an opening-round 66.

York holds the ETA’s single-round record with a scorching 10-under 62 in his 2010 championship year.

Jack Rhea, the 2016 champion, has turned professional after an All-America career at East Tennessee State.

The hottest golfer coming into the tournament is Jackson Skeen. The Johnson City native won the first two events on the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour, the Tillinghast and the Link Hills Invitational. He’s 15 under in four rounds through the two tournaments, including rounds of 64 and 66.

Joe Brooks of Franklin, North Carolina, is another golfer to keep an eye on. Brooks has contended often here and counts the ETA as his favorite tournament of the year.

Rick Mays of Riceville is the defending senior champion. He beat runner-up Cary Daniels by three strokes last year.

The tournament is a points event for the Tennessee Golf Association player of the year award in the championship and senior divisions.