SEC STANDINGS
|Team
|Conf.
|Overall
|Florida
|2-0
|5-1
|Alabama
|2-0
|7-3
|Kentucky
|1-0
|2-6
|Arkansas
|1-1
|9-1
|Missouri
|1-1
|7-1
|Tennessee
|1-1
|7-1
|LSU
|1-1
|6-2
|Texas A&M
|1-1
|6-2
|Mississippi State
|1-1
|6-4
|South Carolina
|0-0
|2-2
|Georgia
|0-1
|7-1
|Mississippi
|0-1
|5-3
|Vanderbilt
|0-1
|4-3
|Auburn
|0-2
|6-4
KNOXVILLE — Two Southeastern Conference men’s basketball teams looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season will face off Wednesday when No. 9 Tennessee hosts Arkansas.
The Vols (7-1, 1-1) dropped a 71-63 decision to Alabama on Saturday night. The Razorbacks (9-1, 1-1) are coming off an 81-68 loss to No. 13 Missouri.
Tipoff at Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN2.
Tennessee’s stingy scoring defense will be challenged by Arkansas’ prolific offense, which is averaging nearly 90 points a game. The Vols are giving up an average of 55 points a game, second among all NCAA Division I teams, and they’ve yet to allow a single player to reach 20 against them.
Guards Moses Moody, JD Notae and Jalen Tate and forward Justin Smith account for 59% of the Razorbacks’ scoring this season, though Smith is sidelined after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his ankle on Jan. 1. Moody, a freshman, is averaging a team-best 16.9 points along with six rebounds per game.
“When you’re playing a team like Arkansas that has three terrific guards that are averaging in double-figure points, you know they have the ability to put up big numbers,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said Tuesday via videoconference. “What you hope is that you defend them well enough so that they don’t get comfortable.”
”You could tell the other day that Alabama got zoned in and put us back on our heels and we deserved it. We deserved it because we weren’t doing the things we should be doing. ... In our league, on any given night — I go back to this — not everyone has had a chance to get everything going the way they want to, so if you’re not ready to play, you’re going to get beat. I don’t care what people think should happen, because there are teams in this league that are capable of beating not just anyone in our league, but anyone in the country.”
Victor Bailey Jr., who had 16 points in the loss to the Crimson Tide, leads UT in scoring at 13 ppg. John Fulkerson of Kingsport is second on the team in scoring and rebounding at 11.1 ppg and 6.1 rpg.
Vols senior Yves Pons, the reigning SEC defensive player of the year, has blocked nine shots over the first two SEC games — including five in a 5:15 span in the second half against Alabama. He’s blocked 89 shots in his past 39 games.
“I think what makes him so good at it is I think he enjoys doing it. He really does,” Barnes said. “He has athletic ability there, great timing ... he’s really learned how to do it without fouling, to be honest with you. He’s really good at it.”
Barnes said freshman guard Jaden Springer, the Vols’ team’s third-leading scorer at 10.6 ppg, should be good to go Wednesday after injuring his ankle against Alabama.