SEC STANDINGS
|Team
|Conf.
|Overall
|Arkansas
|1-0
|9-0
|Tennessee
|1-0
|7-0
|LSU
|1-0
|6-1
|Florida
|1-0
|4-1
|Alabama
|1-0
|6-3
|Mississippi State
|1-0
|6-3
|Georgia
|0-1
|7-1
|Missouri
|0-1
|6-1
|Mississippi
|0-1
|5-2
|Texas A&M
|0-1
|5-2
|Auburn
|0-1
|6-3
|Vanderbilt
|0-1
|4-3
|South Carolina
|0-0
|1-2
|Kentucky
|0-0
|1-6
KNOXVILLE — The seventh-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team will welcome Alabama to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday for a Southeastern Conference matchup. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Vols (7-0, 1-0) are coming off a 73-53 SEC win over 12th-ranked Missouri. A victory Saturday would mark Tennessee’s best start since the 2000-01 team opened the season 9-0.
Victor Bailey Jr. leads the balanced Vols offense with an average of 12.6 points per game, but defense is UT’s calling card.
The Vols lead the NCAA in scoring defense, giving up an average of 52.7 points a game. They are forcing turnovers at an 18.1 per-game clip and converting them into an average of 20.3 ppg on the other end.
Redshirt senior John Fulkerson of Kingsport is second on the team with an average of 11.7 points a game. Fulkerson leads UT with 6.3 rebounds a game and he’s an 88.9% free-throw shooter.
Sophomore Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide (6-3, 1-0) with an average of 13.4 points a game. He was named the SEC player of the week following his 26-point effort in Alabama’s 85-69 win over East Tennessee State on Dec. 22.
OTHER SEC GAMES
Other conference games Saturday have No. 12 Missouri playing at Arkansas (noon, CBS), LSU visiting South Carolina (1 p.m.), Texas A&M hosting Auburn (3:30 p.m.) and Kentucky visiting Mississippi State (6 p.m.).
Nonconference games involving SEC teams are Florida A&M at South Carolina (1 p.m.) and Wichita State at Mississippi (6 p.m.)