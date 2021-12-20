KNOXVILLE — Tennessee was simply too tough and too big Monday night.
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team stayed close early before the No. 7 Lady Vols reeled off 20 unanswered points on their way to a 112-58 victory at Thompson-Boling Arena.
ETSU (1-11) scored first, a 3-pointer by Jakhyia Davis. The Lady Vols (10-1) answered with the next eight points and led the rest of the way. The Bucs were down by five with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.
Up 18-13, Tennessee scored the next 20 points and led 51-25 at halftime.
The Lady Vols, who enjoyed an overwhelming size advantage, placed six players in double figures and all 12 on the scoreboard. Sara Puckett, a 6-foot-2 freshman, hit 7 of 9 shots and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-6 Tamari Key shot 7-for-10 for 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. She also had three blocks.
“I was very proud of how we started. It was an awesome effort for us,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said. “Our heart was there, but we got worn down with the size. It’s a lot of learning for us, but it’s why you play these games.
“It’s a dress rehearsal where we are trying to get into Brooks Gym and hang banners.”
Plenty of banners hang in Thompson-Boling Arena, including eight for national championships. The Lady Vols, coming off a loss to defending national champion Stanford on Saturday, showed little mercy Monday.
Keyen Green scored 13 points, Kaiya Wynn a dozen, Alexus Dye 11 and Karoline Striplin 10. Tennessee outscored ETSU 70-20 in the paint and had a 61-27 rebounding advantage.
“I’m grateful for our team. They’re an amazing group,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said.
Tennessee shot 53% from the field. ETSU hit just 30.6% of its attempts.
Davis paced ETSU with 17 points and eight rebounds. Aaliyah Vananda scored 12 points, and Courtney Moore had eight points and seven assists.
Mismatches and a small roster of eight players contributed to the loss.
“We got tired with three young ladies playing 30 minutes and we had a lot of mental breakdowns in some situations,” Harris noted. “Those are correctable once we get more experience.
“I’m a basketball purist. Why not get experience on the floor of the winningest program in (women’s) college basketball? We have a great opportunity Thursday to win and have a positive going into the holiday.”
