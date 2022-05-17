For the first time in Virginia Tech softball history, the Hokies are hosting an NCAA regional.
Virginia Tech (41-7) earned the No. 3 national seed for the NCAA Softball Championship. Should the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champion Hokies advance from the Blacksburg Regional, they also get to host a super regional.
Kentucky, Miami (Ohio) and St. Francis (Pa.) join the Hokies for the double-elimination regional that runs Friday through Sunday at Tech Softball Park. Virginia Tech and St. Francis (37-16) face off Friday at 2 p.m., followed by Kentucky (35-17) vs. Miami (39-15-1) at 4:30 p.m.
Three games Saturday determine which teams advance to Sunday’s championship round.
Tennessee, the No. 11 national seed, is hosting an NCAA regional for the 17th consecutive season.
The Lady Vols (39-16) welcome Ohio State (35-15), Oregon State (33-19) and Campbell (37-17) to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for the Knoxville Regional that runs Friday through Sunday.
Ohio State and Oregon State square off Friday at 4 p.m. in the first game. Tennessee and Campbell follow at 6:30 p.m.
Defending national champion Oklahoma (49-2) is the No. 1 overall seed. Florida State (52-5), which won the ACC Tournament title, is the No. 2 national seed.
The teams that advance from the 16 regional sites qualify for the super regionals, scheduled for May 26-29.