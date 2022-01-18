NASHVILLE — The 24th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team heads to Music City looking to get the taste of a bad defeat out of its collective mouth.
Coming off a 107-79 loss at No. 12 Kentucky, the Vols (11-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) visit Vanderbilt (10-6, 2-2) on Tuesday night. Tipoff at Memorial Gymnasium is set for 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Recent history bodes well for Tennessee. The Vols are 10-3 against the Commodores under Rick Barnes — including eight consecutive wins — and no player on the UT roster has ever lost a game at Memorial Gym.
But Barnes is impressed by what he’s seeing out of Jerry Stackhouse’s Vandy team. The Commodores finished last in the SEC the past three seasons, but they currently are ahead of eight teams in the standings in sixth place.
Stackhouse took over the program in April 2019.
“I think Jerry has done a terrific job. He is building the program more and more. They have done a great job developing players that have stayed with them and helped them and really find their roles and their niche,” Barnes said this week. “They shoot the ball well. They have good balance. They run really good stuff on offense. They are changing their defenses up. You can see a couple different defenses out of them.”
Scotty Pippen Jr. scores 18.8 points a game — tied for tops in the SEC — to spearhead the Commodores, who won 73-66 at Georgia on Saturday night.
“Certainly, Scotty Pippen Jr., preseason player of the year. He gets a lot of attention and for him to keep putting up the numbers that he is putting up is pretty impressive,” Barnes continued. “But he has got some other guys around him that are really playing the roles they need to play.”
Junior guard Santiago Vescovi leads the Vols with an average of 14.0 points a game. He scored 20 on 7-of-10 shooting Saturday against the Wildcats and is averaging 15.6 points in conference games.
UT freshman guard Kennedy Chandler adds 13.6 points a game.
"(The Vols) want to push it and play with a lot of pace," Stackhouse said this week. "They got two of probably the quickest guards in our conference so we got to make sure that they see bodies in transition.”
Tennessee holds a 126-75 advantage over Vanderbilt in the series, which dates to 1922.