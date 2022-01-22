KNOXVILLE — The 24th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team puts its perfect home record on the line Saturday when No. 13 LSU visits Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols (12-5, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) are 9-0 at home this season. But they’ve dropped the past four overall meetings with the Tigers (15-3, 3-3), including a 79-67 decision in Baton Rouge on Jan. 8.
Tennessee holds a 65-50 advantage in the series, which dates to 1933, and is 31-18 in games played in Knoxville.
UT is coming off a 68-60 SEC road win over Vanderbilt. LSU has lost back-to-back league games, falling 64-58 to Arkansas at home and 70-67 at Alabama on Wednesday.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Vols and Tigers are fairly evenly matched on offense. UT averages 71.5 points a game to LSU’s 70.7, and the Vols’ are shooting 41% from the field to the Tigers’ 42.7%.
Defensively, LSU is holding opponents to 57.7 points a game — sixth best in the country — and holding them to 35.3% shooting.
Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi is averaging a team-best 14 points along with 3.1 assists and 2 steals. He gets 15.3 points an outing in SEC games.
Kennedy Chandler adds 13.6 points per game for the Vols, also averaging 4.9 assists and 2.44 steals.
Tari Eason, who fired up 26 points in the earlier win over UT, gets an average of 16 a game to lead LSU. Darius Days, the team's second-leading scorer at 13.5 points a game and leading rebounder at 7.3, twisted his ankle against Alabama, and coach Will Wade said he'd be a game-time decision.