LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball team visits No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday looking to continue its recent success at Rupp Arena.
The Vols (11-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) have won the past two meetings — and three of the past four — at Rupp.
But to keep winning, Tennessee will have to overcome Kentucky’s 11-0 record at home this season as well as Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9, 255-pound force for the Wildcats (13-3, 3-1).
Tshiebwe scored 30 points and hauled down 13 rebounds in Kentucky’s 78-66 win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The West Virginia transfer leads the nation with an average of 15.1 boards per game and has grabbed at least 20 in four games. He also averages 17 points per game.
“There isn’t enough you can say about Oscar Tshiebwe with what he’s doing,” said coach Rich Barnes, who is 8-6 against Kentucky during his time at UT. “The last guy that I hear that got 20 rebounds as many times as he has was Marvin Barnes way back in the early 1970s; I think he averaged that. What he’s doing there is phenomenal.”
Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals to lead the Vols, who beat South Carolina 66-46 on Tuesday in Knoxville.