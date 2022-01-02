No. 21 Wingate holds off UVA Wise for SAC win

WISE — Virginia-Wise made a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome nationally ranked Wingate.
The Cavaliers outscored the No. 21 Bulldogs 23-13 in the final quarter but fell short by a 63-61 margin Sunday in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball play at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
After struggling with its shot throughout the first half, UVA Wise improved in the third quarter and continued to shoot well in the fourth. The Cavs (3-9, 3-7) connected on 69.2% (9 of 13) from the floor in the final quarter.
“I feel like the fourth quarter was some of the best basketball that we’ve played all year,” Cavs coach Jamie Cluesman said. “Hopefully, we can build on that momentum.”
Wingate (11-1, 9-0) helped fuel UVA Wise's fourth-quarter run by hitting just 2 of 15 shots (13.3%) from the floor in the frame.
Down the stretch, however, Hannah Clark hit 1 of 2 free throws to put the Bulldogs up 63-61 with 2.9 seconds left. The Cavs moved the ball to midcourt before Kalee Johnson heaved a shot from just behind the halfcourt stripe. The attempt fell short and Wingate escaped.
Statistically, the teams were fairly evenly matched, except for one glaring area.
The Bulldogs outrebounded the Cavs 48-32, including 19 offensive boards that led to 20 second-chance points. UVA Wise recorded only four second-chance points.
Bryanna Troutman scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Wingate. Haleigh Brandon, who leads the SAC and is third in the NCAA Division II in rebounds, finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Maeola Willis added 11 points.
UVA Wise got 20 points from Jaymi Golden, and Nia Vanzant finished with 15.
WINGATE MEN ROLL
In the men's game, the Bulldogs jumped ahead early and never trailed in a 93-72 victory.
Wingate (11-3, 7-3) also controlled boards both offensively and defensively, finishing with a 50-27 advantage that included 18 offensive rebounds. UVA Wise (1-12, 0-10) had just one offensive board, a dead-ball rebound that went out of bounds.
The Bulldogs, who outscored the Cavaliers 23-0 in second-chance points, had four players in double figures. Andreas Wilson put up 24 points and Jarren Cottingham added 20. Destin Clark had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Sasha Letino finished with 12 points.
Makai Vassell scored 16 points for the Cavs, Kaeleb Carter had 14 and Tyler Lloyd added 13.