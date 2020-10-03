KNOXVILLE — Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 35-12 victory over Missouri on Saturday.
The Vols (2-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) have won eight in a row, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.
Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.
Behind a strong performance by their offensive line, the Vols battered the defense. Gray ran for 105 yards and had touchdowns rushing and receiving. Chandler rolled up 90 yards and a TD.
Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson at quarterback in the second quarter, but Missouri (0-2, 0-2) mustered only one touchdown.
The Tigers couldn't limit the run, which opened up Tennessee's passing game for some big plays. The Vols led 21-6 at intermission.
Two fourth-and-1 conversions on the opening drive — both runs by Guarantano — were instrumental in Tennessee's 7-0 lead. Chandler capped the 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard run. Robinson started the game 1-for-4 for no yards, opening up an opportunity for Bazelak to generate some offense in a relief role. Bazelak completed 5 of 8 passes for 72 yards in the second quarter.
That set up Missouri freshman kicker Harrison Mevis to connect on field goals from 27 and 50 yards.
LONG BOOT
Mevis' 50-yard field goal in the second quarter was the longest for Missouri since Tucker McCain connected from 57 yards in 2018. It was also the longest field goal for a freshman Tigers kicker since Jeff Jacke in 1988.
CONSISTENTLY EFFECTIVE
Gray's 20-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter allowed the sophomore to become the first UT player to have rushing TDs in four consecutive games since quarterback Josh Dobbs in 2016.
COVID CHANGES
Several Tennessee game day traditions were changed because of COVID-19 protocols. There was no Vol Walk through campus before the game. The band was planted in the south end zone, with no pregame or halftime on-field opportunities.
Social distancing limited Neyland Stadium, which can hold 102,455 spectators, to just 21,159 (about 2,000 below what would have been considered a sellout) and spread throughout the seats.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: Travels to No. 4 Georgia Saturday.
Missouri: Visits LSU on Saturday.