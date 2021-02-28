KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s seniors were in the spotlight Sunday.
As part of the Senior Day festivities before the regular-season women’s basketball finale against Auburn, stalwarts like Rennia Davis and Kasiyahna Kushkituah were honored with video board messages and jersey presentations.
And while that duo certainly made an impact in the No. 20 Lady Vols’ 88-54 Southeastern Conference win against the Tigers (5-18, 0-15), the comfortable margin allowed UT (15-6, 9-4) to get a peek at its future.
Davis recorded her 37th career double-double with a team-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, but she wasn’t alone in that venture. Sophomore post Tamari Key finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding four blocks.
Sophomore Jordan Horston led the team in assists with nine, also knocking down both of her 3-point attempts. Junior Rae Burrell had a respectable outing with 14 points, all but two coming in the second half.
“I thought Tamari played really well,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought Jordan Horston played really well. ... We were all on the same page.”
These are the players who will have to carry on after Davis, who likely played her last game in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Rennia retrospective
It’s hard to find a single player in the past several years who has meant more to the Lady Vols than Rennia Davis.
She’s in the top 10 in program history in points, points per game, rebounds and rebounds per game. Davis is also fourth in career double-doubles, with 37.
But maybe most importantly, she’s been the most reliable player both on and off the court since her first day with the program. Of her 113 career games, Davis has started 111, and she’s never dipped below a double-digit point average for a season.
She’s hit 14 buzzer- beating shots — a small sign that, when the game’s on the line, the Lady Vols want the ball in her hands. That’s been relevant in two of Tennessee’s most recent games, against then-No. 3 South Carolina and Missouri, when she scored 24 and 25 points in the second half, respectively, to carry Tennessee to a win.
“I thought I was going to be a little bit more emotional,” Davis said. “Just think about, just this team, our potential, our ceiling and just how much basketball I feel like we have left to play, I just didn’t allow myself to get down about today.”
Postseason implications
The win locked down the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament for the Lady Vols, who will get the double bye for the first time since 2016. That means they won’t play their first game until the quarterfinals on Friday at 8:30 p.m. As it stands, they will face the winner of No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Florida.
The SEC Tournament, which starts Wednesday, is set for Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
“I’ve been here for four years. I think this is one of the best seasons that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Kushkituah said. “Three-day bye, that’s wonderful. I remember that last year, the last three years, we’ve always wanted that.”
As for the NCAA Tournament, Tennessee is holding as a projected No. 3 seed, and a win against hapless Auburn likely won’t do too much to elevate that standing. An appearance in the SEC Tournament final — or upsets of higher-ranked teams elsewhere — likely would be needed to move up the rankings.
But as long as they don’t lose Friday, the Lady Vols are virtually guaranteed a spot in the top 16 teams for the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m pretty sure every year but my freshman year we’ve been real questionable about if we were even going to make the tournament, what seed we may or may not get,” Davis said. “This year, just the confidence of this team has just went up and we know we can play with the best teams in the country.
“It’s totally up to us, and we want to continue to be able to control our own destiny.”