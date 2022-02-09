KNOXVILLE — The No. 19 Tennessee men’s basketball team continues its Southeastern Conference road swing on Wednesday night at Mississippi State.
The Vols — winners of five straight SEC games, including an 81-57 victory at South Carolina in their most recent game — face a Bulldogs squad that is 12-1 at home, including 5-0 in league games, this season.
Mississippi State is coming off a 63-55 loss at Arkansas.
"Tennessee is a good program and one of the hottest teams in our league," Bulldogs coach Ben Howland said. "They're very tough and very physical. They rebound the ball well and do a good job sharing the ball.
"They have really talented kids. Josiah-Jordan James had a great game against South Carolina and looked like a NBA player."
Tipoff at Humphrey Coliseum is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
NO NKAMHOUA
Tennessee (16-6, 7-3) will be without starting forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who is sidelined by an ankle injury and facing surgery.
"It's sad for all of us," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Monday. "He's become such a huge part of our program and for this team. You could see the strides he was making every game. He was getting more comfortable about who he is as a player and what he needed to do for our team."
The junior had been tied with James as the Vols' top rebounder, but he went down in the second half of the South Carolina game.
Nkamhoua was UT's third-leading scorer with an average of 8.6 points a game, and the 6-foot-8 forward grabbed 5.6 rebounds a game. Barnes said someone else will have to step up to replace the player who started all 22 games and averaged 21.5 minutes on the floor.
"Whoever gets those minutes will be the defensive players," Barnes said. "We could swing Josiah to that spot, but it's going to be a great opportunity for some guys, and we'll see who will be able to capture that and go for it.”
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
Mississippi State’s lone home loss this season came on Dec. 5 against Minnesota.
The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4) feature Iverson Molinar, who is averaging an SEC-best 20.6 points in conference games. The junior guard averages 18.6 ppg overall.
Mississippi State is second in the SEC in field-goal accuracy (47.1%) and rebounding margin (+7.5); the latter ranks 15th nationally.
FULKY RECORD
When John Fulkerson takes the floor Wednesday night, he’ll break a tie for the SEC record for career games played.
The super senior forward from Kingsport has appeared in 152 games for the Vols.