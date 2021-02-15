The Southeastern Conference changed up its men’s basketball schedule this week because of icy weather moving into the region and coronavirus issues.
The league announced Monday that South Carolina’s visit to No. 19 Tennessee is moving from Tuesday to Wednesday night because of a combination of a positive coronavirus test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vols’ program.
Because of the forecast of inclement weather, Mississippi State-Auburn was pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday and two games were changed from Wednesday to Thursday: No. 9 Alabama’s visit to Texas A&M and LSU at Mississippi.