KNOXVILLE — Seniors Yves Pons and John Fulkerson wanted some payback after losing to Kansas each of the past two seasons.
Pons scored 17 points, Fulkerson added 11 and No. 18 Tennessee never trailed Saturday in beating the 15th-ranked Jayhawks 80-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
“I was really excited about playing them because I wanted to get my revenge, and that’s what we did tonight,” Pons said.
The Vols (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win over a top-15 opponent this season, a much-needed boost to their résumé after coronavirus issues scratched games with No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 14 Wisconsin and Notre Dame.
This was just UT’s second win against Kansas in six meetings. The Vols improved to 5-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which the SEC won this season 5-4 for only the second time.
Jaden Springer scored 13 for Tennessee, whose only losses have been without the freshman this season. Victor Bailey Jr. had 11, and Josiah-Jordan James finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. Pons, the reigning Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year, was 7-for-9 from the floor and knocked down a pair of 3s after scoring 24 in a loss at Kansas last season.
“He was just phenomenal tonight,” James said.
The Jayhawks (11-6) have lost four of five, the first time they’ve done that in a five-game span since Roy Williams’ first season as head coach in 1988-89. Kansas is 4-4 against ranked opponents this season and 5-3 all time in the Challenge.
“We were bad and Tennessee was great,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “I don’t think we did anything to make them play poorly. And I think they did a lot of things to make us play poorly.”
David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 17 points, Marcus Garrett added 15 and Jalen Wilson had 10.
Keon Johnson opened the scoring with a jumper and Santiago Vescovi added a 3 for UT, which grabbed the lead from the start. Kansas missed its first three shots and had a shot clock violation before McCormack hit a short jumper with 16:51 left for the Jayhawks’ first points.
McCormack scored six of Kansas’ first eight points, pulling them within 9-8 with 14:47 left. That was as close as the Jayhawks would get.
The Vols led by as much as 16 in the first half inside the final minute before Tyon Grant-Foster’s layup pulled Kansas within 40-26 at halftime.
The Jayhawks pulled within 47-35 in early in the second half, but the Vols scored the next nine points and led by 26 down the stretch.
The Vols dominated on the boards 38-23, scoring 14 second-chance points. They shot 52.8% (28-for-53) — 8-for-13 from 3 (61.5%) — and made 16 of 17 free-throw attempts.
“The key is honestly you’ve got to take open shots when they’re there,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “If we do that, it takes care of a lot of things.”
UT visits Mississippi on Tuesday night.