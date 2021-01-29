The No. 18 Tennessee men’s basketball team welcomes No. 15 Kansas to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Saturday for a Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup, one of nine such games set for Saturday.
Tennessee is 4-2 in Challenge games; the Vols didn’t participate in the 8-year-old series’ inaugural year. Kansas is 5-2 in the Challenge, including last year’s 74-68 win over the Vols at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Vols (11-3) and Jayhawks (11-5) are scheduled to tip off at 6 pm. Saturday on ESPN.
CHALLENGING SCHEDULE
Saturday’s other Big 12/SEC Challenge games are: No. 9 Alabama at No. 24 Oklahoma (noon, ESPN2), Texas A&M at Kansas State (noon, ESPNU), 10th-ranked Texas Tech at LSU (noon, ESPNU), Florida at No. 11 West Virginia (2 p.m., ESPN), TCU at No. 12 Missouri (2 p.m., ESPNU), Auburn at second-ranked Baylor (4 p.m., ESPNU), Arkansas at Oklahoma State (4 p.m., ESPN2) and Iowa State at Mississippi State (6 p.m., ESPN2).
A 10th Challenge game, No. 5 Texas at Kentucky, was canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Wildcats’ program.