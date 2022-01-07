BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tennessee men’s basketball team will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss at LSU when the 18th-ranked Vols take on the No. 21 Tigers on Saturday.
Tennessee’s last win inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a 78-63 decision, came in March 2015. UT leads the all-time series 65-49, but LSU holds a 27-26 edge in Baton Rouge.
The Vols (10-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) are coming off a 66-60 overtime victory over Mississippi on Wednesday, a game they won despite never leading in regulation and committing 19 turnovers. UT forced 27 turnovers, getting 17 steals.
LSU (13-1, 1-1) will be the third Top 25 opponent — joining No. 8 Arizona, a 77-73 win, and No. 15 Alabama, a 73-68 loss — UT has faced in a four-game span.
Santiago Vescovi averages 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game to lead the Vols. Freshman Kennedy Chandler adds 12.3 points, five assists and two steals a game.
LSU took down 16th-ranked Kentucky 65-60 on Tuesday for its 12th consecutive win at home dating to last season.
The Tigers lead the nation in defensive field-goal accuracy at 34.7% while holding opponents to an average of 55.6 points per game, the fourth-lowest figure among Division I teams.
“They are very aggressive in terms of attacking the ball,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said this week. “ ... But the key in any game when you are playing against an outstanding defensive team is taking care of the basketball. You have to get attempts. You have to hope you can get yourself to the foul line. ...
“You have to be strong with the ball.”
Tari Eason, a transfer from Cincinnati, leads the Tigers with 15.6 points a game, which is sixth in the SEC. Darius Days averages 14.3 points.
Tipoff at the Maravich Center is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.