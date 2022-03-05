NASHVILLE — Rae Burrell matched her season high with 21 points, and 18th-ranked Tennessee never trailed Friday night routing Alabama 74-59 in the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Lady Vols (23-7) reached their second straight semifinal and 34th in program history. They will play Kentucky, a 78-63 winner over sixth-ranked LSU, in the semifinals Saturday.
Tennessee improved to 53-8 all-time against Alabama, this time getting payback for a 74-64 loss Feb. 17 in Tuscaloosa when leading scorer Jordan Horston hit the court late. Horston suffered a fractured, dislocated left elbow that could keep her out the rest of this season.
Alexus Dye added 16 points and grabbed 14 points. Tess Darby had 12 for Tennessee, which led by as many as 21 late before coach Kellie Harper started emptying her bench.
Ten Lady Vols scored at least two points.
The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide (17-13) won two straight to get to its third game in as many days. Now Alabama heads home still looking for its first semifinal berth in this tourney since 1999.
Coach Kristy Curry summed up the game for Alabama when she got ejected with 2:06 left in the second quarter. She picked up her second technical for arguing a call. Burrell hit the ensuing free throws to put Tennessee up 34-16, matching its biggest lead of the first half.
Megan Abrams led Alabama with 19 points, and Allie Craig Cruce added 12.
Dye scored 10 in the first quarter to help Tennessee lead 15-5 after the first quarter. The Lady Vols pushed that to 18 and led 34-20 at halftime despite missing nine of their final 10 shots in the second quarter.
Alabama got within 36-24 when Burrell hit a 3-pointer, then followed with a three-point play to push Tennessee’s lead back to 42-24 in the first couple minutes of the third. The Lady Vols led 56-37 after the third quarter.
No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 76, ARKANSAS 54
NASHVILLE — Aliyah Boston notched her 22nd consecutive double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks (28-1) received their SEC regular-season championship trophy before tipoff, then took their first step toward a seventh tournament title in eight years against the last team to beat them in this event. Arkansas beat South Carolina in 2019 with the Gamecocks undefeated since then, winning the 2020 and 2021 tourneys.
Arkansas (18-13) had its two-game winning streak end.
KENTUCKY 78, No. 6 LSU 63
NASHVILLE — Rhyne Howard scored 32 points, and Kentucky never trailed in knocking off LSU.
Kentucky (17-11) won its eighth straight to reach the semifinals for the second time in three seasons and 17th overall. The Wildcats will play No. 18 Tennessee in the semifinals Saturday.
Dre’Una Edwards scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Kentucky. Treasure Hunt also had 13 points, and Robyn Benton added 11.
LSU (25-5) saw its eight-game winning streak end.
MISSISSIPPI 70, No. 23 FLORIDA 60
NASHVILLE — Two-time All-SEC center Shakira Austin scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Ole Miss to the win.
The fourth-seeded Rebels (23-7) have won five of their past six. This victory puts them in the semifinals for the 10th time in program history and first since 1993.
They will play top-ranked South Carolina in the semifinals Saturday.
Angel Baker scored 15 points for Ole Miss, which hit 12 of its last 14 free throw attempts to seal the win.
No. 5 seed Florida (21-10) has lost four of five following injuries to two starters and two of its top three leading scorers.