The No. 17 Tennessee men’s basketball team visits Missouri on Tuesday looking to bounce back from a tough road loss to Arkansas.
The Vols had won eight straight Southeastern Conference games before a 58-48 defeat by the Razorbacks in which UT shot just 27% from the field.
Tennessee (19-7, 10-4) is trying to reach 20 wins in a season for the third time under Rick Barnes but first since 2018-19. The Vols haven’t dropped back-to-back games this season.
Barnes is 5-2 in head-to-head meetings with teams coached by the Tigers’ Cuonzo Martin. Martin was the Vols’ coach from 2011-2014 during which he guided UT from the NCAA First Four to the Sweet 16 in his final season.
Missouri (10-17, 4-10) has lost three straight. The Tigers are 7-7 at Mizzou Arena, 2-5 in SEC games at home.
Tipoff in Columbia is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.