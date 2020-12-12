FRISCO, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Chris Beard liked what he saw a little better than the previous game and the previous trip to the Dallas area for the Red Raiders.
The fifth-year coach just didn’t realize the milestone that came with the victory.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury and No. 17 Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77-57 on Saturday for Beard’s 100th win with the Red Raiders.
“I didn’t even know that until after the game, we were on the floor and they put my picture up there,” Beard said. “I just look back at the players. That’s what I told the guys. It just means you have good players.”
Beard is 100-45 in his fifth season with Texas Tech, which made the school’s first trip to the national title game in the most recent NCAA Tournament in 2019. Virginia won in overtime.
An assistant under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight for the Red Raiders more than a decade ago, Beard also led them to the Elite Eight in 2018.
Freshman Micah Peavy and graduate transfer Marcus Santos-Silva scored 12 points apiece for the Red Raiders (6-1), who never trailed.
Mac McClung, the team’s leading scorer, had a third consecutive rough game offensively, scoring five points on 2-of-10 shooting. But the Georgetown transfer from Gate City had a hand in getting the Red Raiders going in the first half.
After a nifty spin move, McClung made a no-look pass to Santos-Silva for an assist, and later tracked down a loose ball on a turnover, flipping it blindly over his head down the floor from behind midcourt to set up an easy layup for Peavy. McClung finished with a season-high six assists to go with four rebounds and three steals.
“He hasn’t gotten too high or too low,” Beard said. “He’s had some great success, 20-point game on opening night on nine shots, and then there’s some nights where the ball doesn’t go in. You’re putting a complete game out there.”
The game at the home of the Dallas Mavericks’ G League team was the second neutral-site meeting in the Dallas area in two weeks for the Red Raiders. They lost to No. 7 Houston 64-53 in a Top 25 matchup in Fort Worth. It was Texas Tech’s final tune-up before its Big 12 opener against No. 5 Kansas on Thursday.
Nolan Bertain scored 12 points and Simeon Fryer 10 for the Islanders (1-5).