KNOXVILLE — The 15th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team will look to extend its winning streak against in-state opponents to eight when Tennessee Tech visits Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (SEC Network+).
The Vols hold a 25-1 lead in the series with the Golden Eagles, whose only win came in 1996. In the teams’ most recent meeting, on Dec. 18, 2020, Tennessee dominated in a 103-49 victory.
Tennessee (3-1) is coming off a two-game trip to Uncasville, Connecticut, for the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The Vols fell 71-53 to No. 7 Villanova on Saturday before defeating North Carolina 89-72 on Sunday.
Leading the way for the Vols are backcourt mates Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi, who together average 30.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. UT is averaging 10.3 made 3-pointers a game, second among Southeastern Conference teams.
When forward John Fulkerson takes the court Friday, the Kingsport native will tie current Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson for third place on Tennessee’s all-time list for games played (136). Fulkerson is 102 points shy of 1,000 for his Vols career.
Keishawn Davidson leads the Golden Eagles (2-3) in scoring with an average of 13.4 points a game. He’s connected on 54.2% of his 3-point shots and 100% of his free throws this season.
Mamoudou Diarra adds 12.2 points and Junior Clay 10.6 points a game for Tennessee Tech.