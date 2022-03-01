KNOXVILLE — The No. 13 Tennessee men’s basketball team makes its final road trip of the regular season on Tuesday when Rick Barnes’ Vols travel to Athens to take on Georgia.
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 Southeastern Conference) is coming off a 67-62 victory over then-No. 3 Auburn, its third win over a Top 10 team this season.
"We came in (Sunday) and told them after the game that it was a big win for us, enjoy it Saturday night," Barnes said Monday. "But know that you come focused with laser focus knowing that we have another big game Tuesday night."
Kennedy Chandler earned freshman of the week honors on Monday from the SEC after averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the Vols’ wins at Missouri and against Auburn. He scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting against Auburn, including a floater in the lane with 32 seconds remaining that sealed the victory.
The last-place Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15) have lost nine straight, but the Vols haven’t won at Stegeman Coliseum since Jan. 18, 2011 — a stretch of six games.
"I have a lot of respect for (Georgia coach) Tom Crean. I have known Tom for a long time, and I can assure you he is coaching that basketball team like (Tuesday) is the Super Bowl," Barnes said.
"When you are in this league, you can throw out the records. Anybody, in this league, top to bottom, has a chance to put together a great game. I can assure you Tom Crean will have his team ready to play with a game plan against us with exactly what he thinks it will take to beat us."
UT leads the all-time series 97-61, but Georgia has won seven of the past 11 meetings. The Vols took an 89-81 win in Knoxville last season in their most recent matchup.
The Vols close out the regular season on Saturday when they host No. 14 Arkansas.
The SEC Tournament begins Friday, March 9 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.