LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 12 Texas Tech men’s basketball team had a second game booted off the schedule this week because of coronavirus issues for the opposing team.
On Monday, the Big 12 postponed the Red Raiders’ matchup with TCU, which had been set for Wednesday, after Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, the league postponed Texas Tech’s Saturday home game against Iowa State, which now has had to cancel four consecutive contests.
This week's news wasn’t all bad for the Red Raiders, however. Gate City native Mac McClung was named the Big 12 player of the week after nailing the game-winning shot to beat then-No. 4 Texas, finishing with 22 points, and then scoring a season-high 24 in a loss to No. 2 Baylor.
The 6-foot-2 junior was a four-time winner of Big East player of the week honors during his two seasons at Georgetown.
The Red Raiders' next scheduled game is Monday, Jan. 25 at No. 14 West Virginia. The Mountaineers, who haven’t played since Jan. 9, are scheduled to play at Kansas State on Saturday.