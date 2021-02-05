LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Tennessee men’s basketball team is looking for a rarity on Saturday: a second consecutive victory over Southeastern Conference rival Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
The 11th-ranked Vols (12-4, 5-4) are coming off a tough 52-50 loss at Mississippi on Tuesday night but have won five of their past eight games against the Wildcats. Kentucky has a 91-18 edge over Tennessee in games played at Rupp — and a 156-74 advantage in the series that dates to 1910 — but the Vols won their last meeting on the Wildcats’ home court, 81-73 on March 3, 2020.
Kentucky, meanwhile, will be trying to avoid a fifth straight loss to a ranked opponent. The Wildcats (5-11, 4-5) haven’t beaten a Top 25 foe since earning 73-66 win over then-No. 15 Auburn on Feb. 29, 2020.
UT and UK have suffered from inconsistent play this season. The Vols’ loss to the Rebels came a mere three days after they routed No. 15 Kansas 80-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats fell 75-70 at Missouri on Wednesday, the sixth time this season they’ve lost a winnable game in the final four minutes.
Tipoff on Saturday is set for 8 p.m., and the game will be shown on ESPN. The teams are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 20 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
FOR THE VOLS
John Fulkerson, a 6-foot-9 redshirt senior from Kingsport, leads the balanced Vols in scoring with an average of 11.0 points per game. Fulkerson, who poured in a career-high 27 points in last season’s win at Rupp, also is leading UT in rebounding (5.9 rpg).
Freshman guard Jaden Springer is scoring 9.6 points a game despite missing time with injuries and senior Yves Pons is averaging 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Tennessee.
FOR THE WILDCATS
Freshman guard Brandon Boston Jr. is the Wildcats’ top scorer at 12.0 points per game and freshman forward Isaiah Jackson is grabbing 7.9 rebounds an outing.
Olivier Sarr, a 7-foot, 237-pound senior forward, is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 boards a game overall but getting a team-best 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in SEC play.