NASHVILLE — The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its three-game Southeastern Conference series with Vanderbilt by booming its way to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Hawkins Field.
The Vols (25-1, 7-0) won their program-record 17th straight game, eclipsing the mark from the 1994 season.
Luc Lipcius got Tennessee on the board in the second inning with a two-run homer, his seventh of the season and 28th of his college career. Jordan Beck drove in two runs with a double in the Vols’ four-run fifth and Christian Moore finished with two hits.
Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-3) broke through in the third when Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled up the middle, stole second and third and then scored on an groundout.
The Commodores got what turned out to be their final run in the bottom of the fifth. Javier Vaz drew a walk, stole second and went to third on a groundout. Carter Young singled to bring in Vaz.
Vandy had five stolen bases in all.
Tennessee starter Chase Burns (6-0) went 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven, scattering five hits, giving up two earned runs and walking one. Camden Sewell, the Vols' fourth reliever, nailed down the victory by pitching the final 1 2/3 innings and striking out two. The bullpen allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 innings.
Vandy starter Chris McElvain (4-1) and Hunter Owen combined to strike out 15 batters. The teams combined for 13 hits, seven by Tennessee.
The Vols and Commodores are scheduled to play again Saturday at 8 p.m. (SEC Network) and Sunday at 2 p.m. (SEC Network+).
IN THE POLLS
Tennessee is the consensus No. 1 across all major college baseball polls.
Vanderbilt is ranked as high as third (Collegiate Baseball) and as low as 11th (Baseball America).