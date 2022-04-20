KNOXVILLE — Tennessee's top-ranked baseball team used dominant pitching early and multi-hit performances from Jorel Ortega and Jordan Beck to put away Bellarmine 9-3 on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Ortega, named the Southeastern Conference player of the week on Monday, had four hits and Beck added two. Kyle Booker and Logan Steenstra, inserted into the starting lineup for the nonconference game, had one hit each with Booker recording three RBIs and Steenstra two.
Starting pitcher Zander Sechrist (3-0) retired all 13 batters he faced in 4 1/3 innings of work to earn the win. He struck out two.
Tennessee (34-3) broke open a 1-0 game with a four-run fifth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Booker doubled into right-center to score Luc Lipcius, Beck and Ortega. Steenstra followed with a double down the right-field line to plate Booker.
Matt Higgins hit a three-run homer for Bellarmine in the top of the sixth.
Tennessee answered in the bottom of the inning with Beck's RBI double. Then in the seventh, Lipcius scored from third on a wild pitch right before Christian Moore drove in Trey Lipscomb with a pinch-hit RBI single.
Ortega put the exclamation point on the win in the eighth with a solo home run to left field, his eighth of the season. He's on a five-game hitting streak.
DOLLANDER UPDATE
Vols right-hander Chase Dollander is day to day after being struck by a line drive during Saturday’s win over Alabama, UT confirmed Tuesday.
The sophomore suffered a deep bone bruise. UT hasn’t officially ruled him out of his normal Saturday start.
Dollander (6-0) has struck out 72 in 46 innings pitched this season. Heboasts a 2.93 ERA and an .80 WHIP.
SEC HONORS ORTEGA
Ortega became the second Vol to earn SEC player of the week honors this season, joining Trey Lipscomb.
Ortega, a redshirt sophomore second baseman, led the SEC with a .563 batting average for the week and tied for the league lead with nine hits, recording at least one in all four games played with three multi-hit performances. He also tied for second in the SEC with six runs scored last week, scoring at least once in every game. His 17 total bases ranked third in the conference.
Lipscomb won the award on Feb. 28.