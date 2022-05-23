KNOXVILLE — Tony Vitello and right-handers Chase Dollander and Drew Beam headed up a flood of Southeastern Conference honors for the Tennessee baseball team on Monday.
Vitello was named the coach of the year, Dollander the pitcher of the year and Beam the freshman of the year by the league coaches. The Vols had an SEC-high five all-conference selections and six players singled out overall.
Vitello was honored for the first time after leading top-ranked Tennessee (49-7, 25-5) to the best regular-season overall record in program history. The SEC champion Vols lead the nation in wins and shattered program records in home runs (137) and ERA (2.37).
Dollander (8-0), a two-time pitcher of the week this season, led the SEC in ERA (2.30), opponent batting average (.158), fewest hits allowed (35) and fewest walks allowed (nine). The sophomore right-hander tied for second in the SEC with a team-best 90 strikeouts despite missing two weeks of action with an injury.
Beam (8-1) holds the second-lowest WHIP in the country (0.84) and limited opponents to a .184 batting average, which is the second in the SEC. The Murfreesboro native was twice named freshman of the week and was pitcher of the week once.
Dollander, Trey Lipscomb and Drew Gilbert made the All-SEC first team, and Beam and fellow freshman Chase Burns were second-teamers. Beam, Burns and Blake Burke also made the all-freshman squad, and Gilbert was voted to the all-defensive team.
Lipscomb, a third baseman, led the conference with 74 RBIs and tied for the SEC lead with 21 home runs. On Feb. 25 against Iona, he became just the fourth UT player to hit for the cycle.
Gilbert, an outfielder, boasted an SEC-best .385 batting average and ranked second on the team with 57 RBIs, which was tied for fourth in the conference. He had a .989 fielding percentage.
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara shared the SEC player of the year honor.
Top-seeded Tennessee opens play in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday against Tuesday's winner between Vanderbilt and Mississippi. Game time at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, is set for 5:30 p.m.