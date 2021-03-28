JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State's men's basketball program is losing a third player from last season’s team.
Marcus Niblack announced he is transferring to Tallahassee Community College. A point guard from Florida who originally signed with Mississippi, Niblack played in 16 games and averaged 1.3 points.
Niblack joins Paul Smith and Truth Harris as players who said they plan to transfer after their freshman seasons at ETSU. Smith and Harris are in the transfer portal.
Harris, a point guard from New York, averaged 1.2 points in 18 appearances. Smith, a power forward from Maryland, appeared in just one game.
Senior point guard David Sloan, meanwhile, became the first ETSU player to announce he will be taking advantage of the NCAA’s rule allowing the 2020-21 season not to count as a year of eligibility, basically giving student-athletes an extra year.
Sloan indicated on Twitter that he’d be returning with “business to be handled. 4 back.”
Sloan, who transferred to ETSU from Kansas State, averaged 11.1 points per game to rank third on the team. He led the Bucs in assists, starting 15 games at the point.
The Bucs’ other two scholarship seniors, Silas Adheke and Vonnie Patterson, haven’t said whether they plan to return for an extra season.