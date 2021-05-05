The thunder is coming back to Thunder Valley.
NHRA and Bristol Dragway officials announced Wednesday the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will be returning to the iconic track after a one-year hiatus Oct. 15-17.
It will be a critical playoff race in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Countdown to the Championship.
“We can’t wait to hear the roar of nitro-powered engines rumbling once again at historic Bristol Dragway as we welcome fans back to an NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event and celebrate our 20th anniversary of NHRA racing at Thunder Valley,” said Jerry Caldwell, Bristol Dragway executive vice president and general manager. “We anticipate a lot of championship drama in the top classes taking place during the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals as one of the final three races on the 2021 schedule.”
The Nitro Top Fuel and Funny Car categories headline the action. Pro Stock is making its return to Bristol following an absence in 2019, while this will be the first points race for Pro Stock Motorcycle competitors at Bristol. Pro Mod, Mountain Motor Pro Stock and several Sportsman classes will also compete.
The Pro Stock Motorcycles raced in Bristol back in 2000, but that was an exhibition race and not for points.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was postponed and eventually canceled in 2020. It was the first year since 1999 that Bristol Dragway didn’t host a major NHRA event.
Mike Salinas (Top Fuel) and Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) won races in the Nitro classes at the 2019 Thunder Valley Nationals.
The weekend schedule will include one round of qualifying Friday, two sessions Saturday and eliminations starting at noon Sunday.