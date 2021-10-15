BRISTOL, Tenn. — Torrence Racing on Friday announced plans to join Toyota in 2022.
Three-time defending NHRA Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence is the points leader and his father, Billy, is fifth in the standings. Steve has won nine times this season and ranks fifth all time in the Top Fuel ranks with 49 victories. Billy is a two-time winner this year and has eight career wins.
Previously racing without manufacturer affiliation, the Torrences said the move will keep them competitive for the foreseeable future.
“Other than being part of the family, they have the track analysts out here every day,” Steve Torrence said Friday at Bristol Dragway. “That’s a huge benefit to us. We’ve been doing that in house, but that’s something we can utilize, knowing the changing track conditions, what the track is going to do throughout the weekend. The relationship they bring, that was a main reason to be part of this team.”
The move expands Toyota’s NHRA contingent to five Top Fuel dragsters and two Funny Cars. It also will include three-time Top Fuel champion Antron Brown’s newly established team, AB Motorsports.
Steve Torrence said best friend Brown encouraged him to join the Toyota team.
Celebrating its 20th year in NHRA, Toyota has won 137 Top Fuel and 43 Funny Car races. Toyota officials said the move to partner with Kilgore, Texas-based Torrence Racing made sense after the car maker moved its North American headquarters to Plano, Texas.
“We have incredible drivers and team partners in the NHRA landscape,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, motorsports for Toyota, North America. “The addition of Steve and Billy Torrence will only enhance that outstanding lineup.”
SCHUMACHER CHANGES
Don Schumacher Racing, the dominant NHRA Nitro team of the past decade, is undergoing major changes with the announced departures of Top Fuel drivers Antron Brown and Leah Pruett and defending Funny Car champion Matt Hagan.
In addition, eight-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher is returning to run a full-time schedule in 2022. Other changes are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
The father-son combination of Rickie and Matt Smith paced Pro Mod and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying Friday evening.
Matt Smith posted a 6.900-second run at 197.51 mph to obliterate the old Pro Stock Motorcycle record of 187.36 mph set by Brown two decades earlier. Mount Juliet racer Chris Bostick was second at 6.927 seconds (193.27 mph) and Steve Johnson, Smith’s closest competitor in the points standings, was third at 6.942 seconds (193.60 mph).
Rickie Smith, one of the “Legends of Thunder Valley,” went down the dragstrip in 5.834 seconds at 248.71 mph to lead the Pro Mod ranks. Canadian Justin Bond was second fastest at 5.837 seconds (245.99 mph) and Dubai native Khalid alBalooshi was third at 5.852 seconds (246.93 mph).