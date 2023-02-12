On Sunday, brothers Jason and Travis Kelce will meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday when Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles take on Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs.
It will be the first time in the history of the NFL two brothers will face each other on the game’s biggest stage.
Three-quarters of a century ago, however, Ed and Bobby Cifers of Dobyns-Bennett almost had that distinction while playing for the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers in the days before television and most modern-day rules of football.
It was not meant to be as Ed’s Bears missed the playoffs by one game and Bobby’s Steelers fell to in-state rival Philadelphia in a tiebreaker playoff to determine the Eastern winner.
ED: A SCHOLAR AND AN ATHLETE
A standout player and scholar for the Indians in the mid-1930s, Ed was one of the first players from east of Knoxville to be named to the high school all-state team.
He was a standout lineman and tight end who eventually chose Tennessee to continue his gridiron career. In three seasons playing for the legendary Robert Neyland, Ed was a key member of three Southeastern Conference championship teams that compiled a record of 31-2.
Upon graduation from Tennessee, Ed played five seasons in the NFL with the then-Washington Redskins and the Bears. He started his pro career with the Redskins in 1941 and in 1942 was a key member of Washington’s NFL championship team. He made the UPI All-Pro squad.
Ed’s career was interrupted before the start of the 1943 season by his call to service during World War II. In 1944, his career nearly ended as the result of a car accident in which he suffered a broken back. Despite the magnitude of his injuries, Ed returned to pro football after the war, playing one year with Washington and two with the Bears.
When younger brother Bobby would want to watch Ed play at Dobyns-Bennett — according to a Cifers family story — he’d often sit up in a tree in the bed of a wheelbarrow.
WHAT COULDN’T BOBBY DO?
Name any sport and Bobby probably excelled at it.
While playing for the Indians in the late 1930s, Bobby could do it all: pass, run, kick, and block. He was a record-breaking, single-wing tailback who in 1938 led the nation in scoring with 235 points.
In his senior season of 1939, he led the state in scoring with 164 points.
In track, he won a conference-record 12 individual titles over his career and won 10 individual state titles to complement team titles in 1936, 1937 and 1940.
Possibly his most impressive performance was winning the state shot put title as an eighth-grader, becoming the first thrower to heave 50 feet at the state meet.
Bobby was named the TSSAA “Athlete of the Century” in 2000 for track and field.
Bobby followed his brother to Tennessee and excelled for the Vols, establishing one of the best careers since the days of the “Hack and Mack” backfield of Buddy Hackman and Gene McEver of Virginia High.
Bobby was a standout running back in the single-wing and an even better punter. In his sophomore year, he established a new collegiate record in punting, averaging more than 42 yards per kick.
One of his most famous feats with the Vols was in a punt return role in the 1943 Sugar Bowl against Tulsa, a 14-7 UT win. Bobby averaged 15 yards per return and helped neutralize the Golden Hurricane’s offense with solid punting of his own.
Discharged from military service in 1946, Bobby played football for two years with the Detroit Lions, two years with the Steelers and one year with the Green Bay Packers. His first contract with the Lions was worth $4,500.
In 1946, on a snowy and windy day in Chicago, Bobby set a still-standing NFL record of 61.8 yards on four punts at Wrigley Field in a 42-6 loss.
Bobby was traded from the Lions to Pittsburgh for Bill “Bullet” Dudley, who won the MVP in 1946 and graduated from Graham in Bluefield, Virginia.
WRIGLEY FIELD, 1947
The brothers met several times over the course of their professional careers, but one of the most important meetings came on the Sunday before Thanksgiving in 1947.
On a blustery day at Wrigley Field, Ed’s Bears shellacked Bobby’s Steelers 49-7. The game actually featured another brother vs. brother matchup: Al and Chuck Drulis of Giradsville, Pennsylvania, also matched up against each other.
The Bears rolled up points in each quarter behind the brilliant aerial attack of quarterback Sid Luckman, who completed 8 of 19 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago totaled 523 total yards and held a dangerous Pittsburgh offense — highlighted by backs Bobby and Johnny “Zero” Clement — to 301 yards. The Steelers were forced to punt six times.
The Bears finished the season 8-4 and were one game out of the Western Division lead behind the crosstown rival Cardinals. The Cardinals won both matchups that season, but the Bears had the opportunity to win the second game late and fumbled in the red zone.
Bobby’s Steelers made the playoffs for the first time before falling to the Eagles. Pittsburgh finished with an 8-4 record in the regular season.