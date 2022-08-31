Mitchell makes Lions’ roster; Stout a Raven From staff reports Aug 31, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell warms up before a preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 28 in Pittsburgh. Matt Durisko/Associated Press Detroit Lions rookie tight end James Mitchell runs a route during a preseason game Aug. 28 in Pittsburgh. Matt Durisko/Associated Press Baltimore Ravens rookie Jordan Stout punts against the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game on Aug. 11 in Baltimore. Gail Burton/Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rookie tight end James Mitchell is a Lion heading into the start of the NFL’s regular season. The Detroit Lions made the league-mandated cut to their roster on Tuesday, and the Big Stone Gap native was among the 53 players to play their way onto the team.Detroit selected Mitchell, a former Virginia Tech and Union standout, in the fifth round — 177th overall — of this past spring’s NFL draft. Detroit Lions rookie tight end James Mitchell runs a route during a preseason game Aug. 28 in Pittsburgh. Matt Durisko/Associated Press The Lions can make more preseason moves through the waiver wire, which means their roster can change before the Sept. 11 season opener against Philadelphia. Another Southwest Virginia football star is on another NFL roster. Jordan Stout, a former Penn State and Honaker star punter and kicker who was drafted by Baltimore, made the Ravens’ roster at punter. The Baltimore Ravens' Jordan Stout (11) punts against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason game on Aug. 21 in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/Associated press Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James Mitchell Detroit Lions Roster Sport American Football Jordan Stout Lion Punter Kicker Nfl Rookie Recommended for you ON AIR