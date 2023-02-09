It’s the annual tradition of the local experts making their Super Bowl picks. We surveyed the area’s high school coaches to see who they favor in this year’s big game.

While the Philadelphia Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite according to the Caesar’s sportsbook, more of the coaches put their faith in the Kansas City Chiefs. Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins summed it up the best, “Offense wins games, defense wins championships. I believe that quarterbacks win Super Bowls.”

