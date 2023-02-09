It’s the annual tradition of the local experts making their Super Bowl picks. We surveyed the area’s high school coaches to see who they favor in this year’s big game.
While the Philadelphia Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite according to the Caesar’s sportsbook, more of the coaches put their faith in the Kansas City Chiefs. Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins summed it up the best, “Offense wins games, defense wins championships. I believe that quarterbacks win Super Bowls.”
Although Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been slowed with a high ankle sprain, most favor him over the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts due to the experience. There is also Andy Reid’s coaching experience as he faces his old team.
Still, some favored the Eagles and their stout defense. Here are the opinions of the experts:
Joey Christian Dobyns-Bennett
Top to bottom, I think the Eagles have the best roster. It’s pretty stout at all spots. There are too many rookies on the Chiefs defense. Kansas City has a couple of weeks to get better, so Mahomes and Kelce will be a lot more healthy. But the defensive line of the Eagles is tough, and the offensive line is able to move people. It’s always a line of scrimmage game. ... EAGLES, 27-24
Justin Hilton, West Ridge
I’m going with the Chiefs because of Mahomes. Jalen Hurts is good too, but Mahomes can make things happen. I like both of the defensive lines, and Philadelphia probably has more depth with the tackles they’ve got. But the Chiefs’ Chris Jones just took over the AFC Championship game, and I think he can do that again. ... CHIEFS, 35-28
Stacy Carter, Science Hill
You can’t bet against Patrick Mahomes. He only had one receiver we’d heard of against the Bengals. Two weeks if he gets his receivers back, it could get ugly. He and (Travis) Kelce remind you of Tom Brady and Gronk, except Kelce is more athletic than Gronk. Everything tells you the offensive line and all are better for the Eagles, but Mahomes, I think he’s the best. ... CHIEFS, 27-21
Jesse McMillan, Volunteer
The way Jalen Hurts has played and how good the Eagles are on the offensive line, that gives them an advantage. But they’re also going against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. I like the Eagles to win, but I wouldn’t have the confidence to put money on either one of them. I think defensively, they’re a little better than the Chiefs. ... EAGLES, 24-17
Jeremy Jenkins, Daniel Boone
You’ve always been told that offense wins games, but defense wins championships. I believe that quarterbacks win Super Bowls. That’s why I go with the Chiefs. Mahomes, banged up, still got it done in the AFC Championship, and they’ve got just enough on defense where they’re good up front with (Chris) Jones. They get after the passer and are pretty good against the run, and Philadelphia is a run-first team with two great receivers on the edges, but I have a tough time going against Mahomes. ... CHIEFS, 27-24
Hayden Chandley, David Crockett
It’s hard not to like Mahomes after the AFC Championship game. This is probably the best defense that Kansas City has had during their five-year run. To put the pressure on the quarterbacks, that has been the difference. I like their defense to make some plays for them, and Mahomes will be ready to go. It doesn’t seem like it matters who he’s throwing to. Kemp had one catch in like two years. It shows he can get it done with 87 (Travis Kelce) and whoever. ... CHIEFS, 31-27
Shawn Witten, Elizabethton
I feel like it’s Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid time. They have had some AFC Championship battles the last five seasons. The combination of an explosive offense with a great pass rush on defense wins the Super Bowl for the Chiefs. ... CHIEFS, 27-24
Jeremy Houseright, Gate City
With what the Eagles have done in the playoffs, it’s been spectacular. I know San Francisco was off track most of the game, but they’re playing so good defensively. Jalen Hurts is managing the games and doing what he needs to for them to win right now. ... EAGLES, 31-27
Travis Turner, Union
If Patrick Mahomes is healthy, I like the Chiefs. I feel Andy Reid is the top coach in the NFL right now. Having this week off helps him with the recovery. The guys at that level have the best trainers working with him. This gives them another week to prepare. They have so many weapons, and he’s so good at distributing the ball. ... CHIEFS, 42-28
Keith Warner, Twin Springs
When you look at this game, it’s modern football with highly creative offenses. Both quarterbacks are dual-threat playmakers. I don’t think there will be a lack of scoring. Mahomes will probably still be bothered some by his ankle, but I feel the Chiefs pull it out. ... CHIEFS, 31-28