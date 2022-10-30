Lions TE Mitchell makes first NFL catch From staff reports Oct 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell runs after making a first-quarter reception in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Detroit. Lon Horwedel/Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Stone Gap native James Mitchell can check another box off his already impressive list of accomplishments.Mitchell, a rookie tight end for Detroit, made his first NFL catch on Sunday in the Lions’ 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field.With about 13½ minutes showing on the first-quarter clock, Jared Goff hit Mitchell for a 14-yard reception on first-and-10. It was Mitchell’s only catch, and only target, of the game. The Lions led 27-17 at the half, but the Dolphins rallied with 14 points in the third quarter.Mitchell was a VHSL all-state selection all four years at Union before going on to star at tight end for Virginia Tech. He was taken in the fifth round, 177th overall, in the April NFL draft.After being inactive for the Lions' first three games this season, Mitchell made his professional debut on Oct. 2 against Seattle.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James Mitchell Miami Dolphins Sport American Football Lion Rookie Jared Goff Catch Tight End Recommended for you ON AIR