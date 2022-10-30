Dolphins Lions Football

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell runs after making a first-quarter reception in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Detroit. 

 Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

Big Stone Gap native James Mitchell can check another box off his already impressive list of accomplishments.

Mitchell, a rookie tight end for Detroit, made his first NFL catch on Sunday in the Lions’ 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field.

