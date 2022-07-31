Newsome, Wasps preparing for transition to NCAA DII, SAC

Emory & Henry's storied Fred Selfe Stadium has been the site of many dramatic Division III games over the years. This year the stadium will host the Wasps as a DII program for the first time.

 P. KEVIN MAYS Kingsport Times News

EMORY — Emory & Henry's Curt Newsome has coached football at every NCAA level except Division II.

That’s all about to change.

Newsome, Wasps preparing for transition to NCAA DII, SAC

Emory & Henry's Curt Newsome has coached football at every NCAA level except Division II, but he'll check off that box when the Wasps suit up to take on Concord to start the season.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video