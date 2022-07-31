EMORY — Emory & Henry's Curt Newsome has coached football at every NCAA level except Division II.
That’s all about to change.
Newsome’s Wasps, formerly in NCAA Division III, are preparing for the fall season as the newest member of DII South Atlantic Conference.
The veteran coach has been at the E&H helm since 2014. Prior to that, he worked as assistant head coach and offensive line coach at FCS-level James Madison and as offensive line coach at FBS-level Virginia Tech.
Newsome, who started his coaching career at the high school level at the now-closed Ervinton in Dickenson County in 1982, has been a part of football at about every level.
FOOTBALL IS FOOTBALL
At E&H, Newsome coached players in the DIII Old Dominion Athletic Conference who have had enough talent to play DII ball. But there are differences between the levels, he said.
“We’ve had skill players that can play Division II, but on the offensive and defensive lines, I think, is where it really shows,” Newsome said. “So that’s a major concern.”
Another concern, he said, is making sure the program has its full complement of scholarship players. DIII programs do not offer athletic scholarships, but DII programs offer 36 in football.
“We’re just kind of a year and a half into scholarships,” Newsome said. “The first year we didn’t declare until the first of February. We’re bringing in a class (with scholarships).”
Building a program able to utilize all of its scholarships will take some time. That presents a challenge for a team that will face SAC foes entrenched at the DII level.
“These guys have been doing this for a long time,” the coach said. “There'll be some catching up to do.”
Despite being new to the SAC and DII, Newsome expects to be competitive.
“I like our team. We’ve got a lot of starters coming back. We lost two starters on each side of the ball,” Newsome said. “Going into an ODAC season, I’d feel really good about where we are. But we’re not playing ODAC anymore.”
Joining a power conference like the SAC provides its own set of challenges, Newsome said.
“There’s some conferences I would feel very comfortable going into right away, but we feel like from top to bottom the SAC is the best football conference in the country in Division II,” he said. “That’s a major concern, but it’s a great challenge and it's something that we sell to recruits.”
EXPANDING HORIZONS
One advantage in stepping up to DII, Newsome said, is that it opens up the recruiting area.
Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina have long been the primary recruiting areas for Newsome and his staff.
That won’t change.
However, E&H will become more visible and more active in several new areas when it comes to recruiting.
“Now we can get into Richmond, Virginia, we can get into the Tidewater,” Newsome said. "Really we need to work Virginia first. That’s what we did in Blacksburg (with Virginia Tech) and that’s what we did at JMU and we want to continue that. We want to have a presence in Virginia.”
During the offseason, E&H held satellite camps for prospects in Richmond, the Tidewater area, Northern Virginia and Roanoke, as well as in Knoxville and in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“We had a total of 720 kids in those camps,” Newsome said. “We wouldn’t have had that had we still been in the ODAC.”
Part of the lure of being a DII school is the ability to offer athletic scholarships, he noted.
“It’s like anywhere. A young man on that signing day wants to tell everyone, ‘I’ve got a scholarship,’ ” Newsome said.
THE RIVALRIES
Playing in the SAC will give E&H a chance to renew old rivalries and make new ones, but the biggest will likely continue to be with nearby Virginia-Wise.
The schools are two of only four DII programs in Virginia and the only two in Southwest Virginia.
Newsome knows the eyes of Southwest Virginia sports will be on E&H’s Fred Selfe Stadium on Oct. 8 when the Wasps entertain the Cavaliers.
“That’s great for us and I think it’s great for them,” he said. “That’s one that you look at on the schedule and say that’s a huge one for us, in recruiting and all the above.”
Other geographical rivals also will increase E&H's visibility in the region.
“You’ve got Tusculum right down the road and Carson-Newman not much farther,” Newsome said. “There’s some built-in rivalries, but UVA Wise, of course, would be number one because there’s a history there already. That’s one you pencil in every year.”
STARTING SOON
E&H is scheduled to open its first DII season at home on Sept. 3 against Concord.
The Wasps host Newberry on Sept. 17 for the program’s first SAC game.