Jimmy Owens was truly the “Newport Nightmare” to the rest of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2020.
The 48-year-old Newport driver won his fourth national championship in a dream season, producing 11 wins and 35 top-10 finishes in 47 races. He claimed the title by 380 points over runner-up Tim McCreadie and finished more than 500 points ahead of 2019 national champion Jonathan Davenport.
“We had a great year where the car was good and the team worked well together,” Owens said recently during a visit to Volunteer Speedway. “Things clicked and went our way all year long.”
That year included Florida Speedweeks and Owens winning three races in the World of Outlaws-sanctioned DIRTCar Nationals at Volusia Speedway.
“We’ve been down there time and time again. We never ran good, but I was looking forward to it,” Owens said. “We switched to Vic Hill’s motors last year and it picked my game up on the big racetracks. We had a real good combination and we did a good job of keeping our motors in tune. I thought we had a shot of winning one. Then we won three in a row.”
Owens posted 18 wins, 41 top-five finishes and 49 top 10s in 69 races this year. The only downer was he didn’t get to race at his home track of Volunteer Speedway. He was, however, able to come back to the high-banked dirt track and see his brother, Kurt, race on Oct. 24.
“It’s awesome. There are a lot of memories here and I miss coming here every week racing,” Owens said. “It was always kicking back and having a good time. With the schedule, it was a little disappointing that I didn’t get to race at Bulls Gap this year. You always like to race in your backyard where you don’t have to drive six, eight hours. You wish you were home more often.”
Beyond the travel, there are other challenges racing around the country. The tracks range in size and banking, while the surfaces can range the sticky red clay in the South to a powdery black dirt in parts of the Midwest.
“It is hard to adapt. The dirt around home is pretty forgiving,” he said. “You get used to running the same tracks and you know what’s going to happen one track to the next. When you get out West, from hot lapping to qualifying to the feature race, you see dramatic changes. I used to be afraid when I would go away from home in my modified that the guys around home would be learning new things. It turned out we were the ones learning more when we were traveling.”
Owens won the first event he ever entered, a 1991 Street Stock race at Kingsport Speedway. He made a name to a large racing audience in the UMP Open Wheel Modified cars, winning four national championships. He found the open-wheel cars remarkably similar to the cars he races now.
“There’s so much that translates from one to the other. To me, that’s the best steppingstone class for a Super Late Model,” he said. “In the Super, you have a whole lot of motor and a little bit of tire. It’s the same way in an Open-Wheel Modified. There are a lot of common denominators. It makes a good learning class to me.”
With nearly 600 wins in the two types of cars, Owens sees no reason to change his goals going into next season.
“We will probably try to win a fifth national championship,” he said. “We will start off early January in Florida and see how we come out of there.”