South Atlantic Conference football coaches tabbed Newberry as the favorite to repeat as league champion.
The Wolves, who collected eight first-place votes and 118 points in the polling announced Monday, won their second conference title under coach Todd Knight last season when they went 10-3 overall and 7-1 in SAC play.
Lenoir-Rhyne was picked second with 112 points and four first-place votes. Wingate was No. 3, followed by Mars Hill and Tusculum. SAC newcomer Barton was at No. 6 and Virginia-Wise at No. 7.
Catawba, Carson-Newman and Limestone completed the top 10. Emory & Henry, in its first full year in NCAA Division II, came in 11th and Erskine 12th.
E&H joins the SAC after going 6-4 in 2021 against a mostly Division III schedule.
PRESEASON PICKS
UVA Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine was a second-team preseason All-SAC pick. The Dobyns-Bennett alum led the league in every major QB category in 2021 — including completions (246), yards (2,819), yards per game (256.3) and touchdowns (24) — during the Cavaliers' 5-6, 4-4 season.
Defensive lineman Joel Burgess and defensive back Markel Dailey were first-team picks from UVA Wise, which had six players in all garner preseason nods.
Newberry placed quarterback Dre Harris, running back Mario Anderson, wide receiver Bryson Woodruff and long snapper Blake Arnoult on the preseason first team.
Tusculum, coming off a 5-6, 3-5 season, had six players earn preseason honors, led by first-team wide receiver Justice Parham. Parham averaged a league-leading 72.5 yards per game, was second in receiving yards (797) and was third in touchdowns (8) in 2021.
DIVISIONAL PLAY
For the first time, the SAC will play divisions with the winners meeting in the league championship game on Nov. 12.
The Mountain Division has Carson-Newman, Emory & Henry, Erskine, Mars Hill, Tusculum and UVA Wise. The Piedmont Division has Barton, Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone, Newberry and Wingate.
SAC KICKOFFS
SAC teams kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 when five of the league's teams face off against nonconference foes. UVA Wise hosts Ferrum, Tusculum welcomes St. Augustine’s, Carson-Newman goes to West Georgia, Barton plays at Chowan and Limestone goes to Gardner-Webb.
Emory & Henry opens its season at home against Concord on Sept. 3.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.