Barton picked to win SAC, UVA Wise picked sixth, E&H picked 11th by coaches

UVA Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine was a second-team preseason All-South Atlantic Conference pick by the league's coaches.

 EARL NEIKIRK/NEIKIRK IMAGES

South Atlantic Conference football coaches tabbed Newberry as the favorite to repeat as league champion.

The Wolves, who collected eight first-place votes and 118 points in the polling announced Monday, won their second conference title under coach Todd Knight last season when they went 10-3 overall and 7-1 in SAC play.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video