In reaction to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s new directives issued Thursday, the Virginia High School League is requiring athletes to wear masks during basketball games and other winter sports, the league announced Thursday.
“During times of substantial COVID-19 activity, VDH (Virginia Department of Health) strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines,” the release issued Thursday night, states. “There is strong evidence to show that mask use prevents the spread of COVID-19. We also know that participating in sports has both physical and psychological health benefits. Risks from the virus can be decreased if athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators follow public health guidelines.”
The VHSL will not require masks to be worn in all sports.
“With the support of the governor’s office and our VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the VHSL is requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. “There are some sports in which the mask should not be worn, such as cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive.”
The release further states that, “the VHSL will comply with Executive Order 72 capacity limits.”
Those limits include, “For sports played indoors, spectators must be limited to 25 persons per field (indoor courts). For sports played outdoors, spectators are limited to two guests per player. The total number of spectators cannot exceed 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue.”