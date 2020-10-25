The TSSAA released classification results this week, and some interesting changes are in line for high school athletics in Northeast Tennessee.
Schools have until Oct. 29 to notify the TSSAA of their intention to move up in classification for any sport. When the deadline passes, teams will be placed in regions for football and districts for other sports.
Football remained with six classifications, totaling 49 teams in each for the 294 schools that participate in the sport.
Basketball, baseball and softball changed to four classifications for the first time in TSSAA history. Each class has 83 schools with 332 schools participating in those sports.
Another major change was track and field moving to three classifications.
Because teams moving up in a sport could impact the landscape on a statewide level, there are too many moving parts to know for sure how the districts and regions will eventually be filled.
But with no major upheavals, here are projections for how things could look for the school years of 2021-22 and 2022-23.
FOOTBALL
Class 6A
Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Morristown East, Jefferson County, Bearden (or William Blount)
If no teams move up from Class 5A — which seems unlikely — there are 11 teams in Region 1 and 2 with no easy dividing line. Farragut and Hardin Valley could go to either region but will probably go together. So it’s five teams on this end and six for Region 2, or vice versa.
Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said he expected five teams with Bearden in the mix. D-B coach Joey Christian said William Blount could be the team that comes this way.
Region 1-5A
Cherokee, West Ridge, David Crockett, Daniel Boone, Tennessee High
Cocke County and Morristown West could be in this region. But if no teams move up, there are currently only 12 teams combined in regions 2, 3 and 4. Adding Cocke County and West to that mix would help fill out those regions.
Region 1-4A
Volunteer, Sullivan East, Elizabethton, Greeneville, Grainger
Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said the Falcons will stay in Class 4A and not move up to join Cherokee.
A new-look Region 2 could include Fulton, Anderson County, South Doyle, Carter, Seymour and Gibbs — if none move up. That could be a much tougher league from top to bottom than the current Region 2.
Region 1-3A
Unicoi County, Johnson County, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene, Claiborne, Northview Academy
It’s hard to say whether the TSSAA would choose Union County or Northview to move to Region 1. Possibly neither, but then Region 2 would likely have eight teams to only five for Region 1.
Region 1-2A
Hampton, Happy Valley, South Greene, Cumberland Gap
Cumberland Gap is the likely fourth team for this region, which would create four-team leagues for Region 1 and 2.
Region 1-A
Cloudland, Unaka, North Greene, Cosby, Hancock County, Jellico
North Greene athletic director James Buchanan said the Huskies will not move up from Class 1A.
BASKETBALL, BASEBALL, SOFTBALL
1-AAAA
Dobyns-Bennett, David Crockett, Daniel Boone, Science Hill, West Ridge
Morristown West, Jefferson County and Sevier County are the District 2 teams in the picture, but it wouldn’t make sense to have an eight-team league because it could imbalance the entire state.
If evenly divided — it never works perfectly like that — 13 districts would have five teams each and three would have six apiece.
1-AAA
Sullivan East, Volunteer, Cherokee, Tennessee High, Elizabethton, Unicoi County
Tennessee High boys basketball coach Michael McMeans and baseball coach Preston Roberts both confirmed that the Vikings will not move up from Class AAA.
If things play out this way, Greeneville would remain in District 2.
1-AA
Happy Valley, Johnson County, South Greene, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene
This is an interesting league from a competitive standpoint but not a fun one from a travel standpoint for the Longhorns. But as Johnson County AD Austin Atwood said, his school is used to long bus rides.
1-A
Cloudland, University High, Unaka, Hampton, North Greene
If this holds, it’s the only league in Northeast Tennessee that wouldn’t experience a change.
TRACK AND FIELD
This sport was split into three classes with University High, Happy Valley and Johnson County in the Class A level.
Unicoi County landed in Class AA along with Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Volunteer, Tennessee High and Cherokee.
David Crockett wound up as the second-smallest Class AAA school. Daniel Boone, West Ridge, Science Hill and D-B are also AAA.
CROSS COUNTRY
This sport went back to the old Class A-AA, Class AAA setup — a giant relief for programs like Cherokee, Volunteer, Tennessee High and Elizabethton. They will no longer have to deal with powerhouses Science Hill and D-B.
Crockett was 22 students over the Class A-AA limit.
SOCCER
Tennessee High’s drop into Class AA was the biggest change in this sport, which remained with three classes.
Sullivan East’s new program will be Class AA.
GOLF, TENNIS
For some reason, the TSSAA didn’t change these sports back to Class A-AA and Class AAA.
Mid-sized schools like Elizabethton and Sullivan East will always be hard-pressed to put together competitive efforts against the country club-type programs in these sports. And the smallest schools with good programs can generally compete against the mid-size schools. So the current makeup has people scratching their heads across the state.
Unicoi County came out in the best situation in this area, moving into the Class A level.
VOLLEYBALL
The main changes for this sport — which remained with three classes — were Tennessee High and Volunteer moving to Class AA. West Ridge took a slot in Class AAA.
WRESTLING
Crockett went into Class A under the split-down-the-middle setup. Volunteer and Tennessee High also moved into Class A.