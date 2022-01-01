JOHNSON CITY — George Quarles felt like Christmas came early when he was hired as East Tennessee State’s football coach.
It’s a good thing, too, because when Christmas did roll around, he was too busy to thoroughly enjoy it.
“I think the part that I’ve probably missed over Christmas is just that relaxing time,” Quarles said. “I honestly just haven’t been able to relax as much. It’ll come maybe next Christmas. This is an awesome opportunity and I’m so excited. Everybody’s been so welcoming and just so nice to us.”
After being introduced as coach of the Bucs on Dec. 23, Quarles immediately jumped into action. He had to start hiring a staff, meet with players, find a place to live — all the things that need to be done before he can even think about coaching football.
“It’s been really overwhelming,” he said. “We finished answering texts Christmas night. We spent most of the day Christmas and we got it below 200 around noon.
“It’s been good. A lot of it was former players, coaches I’ve known over the years. And a little of, ‘Hey, coach, if you’ve got a spot on your staff, I’d love to talk to you.’ That sort of thing.”
HIRING A STAFF
Quarles is in the process of putting together a staff and said he wasn’t ready to make any announcements yet, although he’d like to do it before the American Football Coaches Association convention, which begins Jan. 9.
“There will definitely be some holdover from the previous staff, which is good,” he said. “We’re still trying to nail down a few other spots.”
RETAINING PLAYERS
Shortly after Randy Sanders’ retirement as ETSU’s coach, high-profile players Tre’Mond Shorts and Donovan Manuel announced they would enter the NCAA transfer portal. Quarles said he’s been in contact with the current players and has been happy with the reception he’s gotten.
“I have reached out to every player,” he said. “I’ve talked or texted to every kid. I will have individual meetings with all of them when I get back. We’ve really been thankful and appreciative and really just blown away by the reception of the players.”
It will be a few months before Quarles gets to see his players on the field for spring practice, and when he does, he plans on having an open mind.
“You know who Jacob Saylors is, who Will Huzzie and Nate Adkins and Tyler Riddell are,” Quarles said of four of the team’s top returning players. “But at the same time, I want to give everybody a fresh chance so everybody’s going to have to kind of start over a little bit.”
FRESH START
After getting reports from staff members, Quarles will have an idea of each player’s strengths and weaknesses.
“I want to make up my own mind about those guys,” he said. “I know a fresh start can mean a great deal to some kids. When I’ve taken new jobs, there have been some kids that really flourished with a change. And then we’ve had kids that didn’t do as well for whatever reason.
“But for some kids, I think it’s important to give them a fresh start. They get a new chance to make that first impression.”