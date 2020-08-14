ELIZABETHTON — In a year during which nothing seems normal, the Johnson City Omnium will have two races taking place in Elizabethton.
The 35th annual Carter County Roan Groan starts off in downtown Elizabethton on Saturday morning with the cyclists riding to Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain. A big change is Sunday, as downtown Elizabethton replaces downtown Johnson City as the site of the Fat Tire Criterium.
The two-day event also has a Unicoi County feel as part of the Roan Groan course where the professional cyclists’ ride goes through the Simerly Creek and Scioto areas. Also on Saturday, the Ballad Health Time Trial takes place over a 3.2-mile course in the Temple Hill community of Erwin.
Johnson City Omnium Director Reneau Dubberly explained the differences between the criterium courses, as the Elizabethton layout is the same one that Milligan University uses for its home races.
“It’s even flatter than the Johnson City course and doesn’t have the technical cornering,” Dubberly said. “It’s just four corners with one corner a sweeping corner. The technical aspect is going to be less, but that makes the team aspect and the final sprints much more contested. It should increase the competitiveness of the event.”
Riders will carry more speed over the Elizabethton course, while the big challenge the day before is the Roan Groan, which ends with a 7.2-mile climb up Roan Mountain. For the professional riders, they go 80 miles with a total of 9,747 feet of climbing.
The Women’s Pro 1/2/3, Elite Masters and Category 3 ride a 55-mile course, while the other categories go 30 miles.
“We have more riders do that one event than all three because it’s unique in the fact that point-to-point road races are almost nonexistent in the United States these days,” Dubberly said. “To have a Category 1 mountain climb finish, it’s unique. They get to test themselves against a very challenging course. That’s what everyone is looking for as an athlete, how they perform personally against the challenge and against others in the challenge.”
Dubberly describes the race as a very good draw, although with travel restrictions there won’t be the international riders who usually compete. There are no worries overall, however, as the number of entries has significantly increased. That’s due to other races around the country — particularly those in Arlington, Virginia and Tulsa, Oklahoma — that are typically held on the same weekend having been canceled for 2020.
Stephen Bassett from Knoxville is the defending JC Omnium pro champion and Madeline Bemis is the defending women’s champion.
“We’ve got people from all over the country, including one rider from Washington state, as well as Bemis from California,” Dubberly said. “She’s a Milligan rider and will be back to defend her Pro Women’s title. We have a large number of local riders entered as well. Overall, we’re running 80% ahead of last year.”