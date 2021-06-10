KINGSPORT — Matt Taylor and Brogan Beckner are finding the new Appalachian League to their liking.
The former Dobyns-Bennett High School stars each had two outings heading into Thursday’s game at the Greeneville Flyboys.
Taylor, a strong-armed pitcher, has a fastball clocked at 95 mph. He had a rough outing his first game against Bluefield, giving up four runs (two earned) in relief. It was much better Tuesday night against Elizabethton, when the towering 6-foot-6, right-hander retired three straight batters with a strikeout in his inning of work.
“This league is awesome and it’s great to be close to home, playing in front of some familiar faces,” Taylor said. “The first time out there, it was all about getting comfortable, getting my feet wet. Tuesday night, I was trusting my stuff more. I’m getting the innings I need and it’s a good experience.”
Taylor, who is a rising sophomore at Kansas, has been particularly effective with his slider. He likes the player development aspect of the league. He feels facing some of the top college players in the country is putting him on the right track with a goal of playing professionally.
“I’m excited about all the talent in the league. It’s really stacked,” he said. “USA Baseball has put together something good. Being in a looser environment, more relaxed with this type of experience, I’m on track with where I want to be.”
While the slider has been the best pitch, Taylor isn’t shy about bringing the fastball with two strikes.
“I ain’t afraid to let the heater fly,” he said with a sly grin.
Beckner, a 6-foot-4, left-handed pitcher, is glad to be on the field every day after a redshirt freshman season at Liberty University. He threw two scoreless innings in the season opener against Johnson City and recorded three strikeouts. Armed with a 91-mph fastball and a nasty curveball, he had three more strikeouts in an inning against Elizabethton on Wednesday.
“I really feel like I’m now getting back into shape,” Beckner said. “It feels good to be playing every day. It’s good to see the good competition and new players. At Liberty, I was pitching against the same team every day. Getting to play with different teammates, that’s pretty nice.”
That’s no slight of Beckner’s college team. Instead, he’s referring to making new contacts and learning different approaches to the game from all over the country. While he’s had the early success as a starter and reliever, he doesn’t have a preference of one role over the other.
“It’s just wherever the team needs me and where I can get my innings in,” Beckner said. “It’s always nice to start an outing, but like the pressure situations in a relief role. It can get your heart going. But you have to slow down and pitch your stuff.”