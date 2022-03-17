New approach at the plate pays off for Union

BIG STONE GAP — Thursday was a big night on the baseball field for Espn Evans.
The junior went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and he scored two to help Union to a 14-4 nondistrict win over Rye Cove at Buster Taylor Field.
“It was my best day so far,” Evans said. “I’ve never hit like that before.”
Just two games into the season, Evans said a different approach and batting stance have made him a totally different player at the plate.
“I have a different mindset and coach (Dave) Wyrick has helped me a lot with my stance. I’ve changed about everything about how I hit now,” Evans said. “Last year I didn’t even have as many hits as I do now and it’s only two games in.”
EARLY ATTACK
Evans was not the only player with a strong game at the plate for the Bears (2-0).
Caiden Bartee and Eli Blanton each had two hits, while Alex Richardson and Bradley Bunch each had three RBIs.
Cole Chandler added two RBIs.
The Bears took a 3-1 lead in the first inning while using a five-inning run in the second inning to pull ahead 8-1.
“When we do what we work on practice-wise in the week, we’re not bad hitting,” Wyrick said. “We’ve just got to put it together a little more consistently.”
TROUBLE ON THE MOUND
Both teams struggled on the mound throughout the game.
Rye Cove pitchers gave up 11 hits and walked nine batters.
Union, which pitched by committee with four different hurlers on the mound, gave up a total of only four hits. But Bears pitching also surrendered eight walks and a hit batter. That was way too much to give up for Wyrick.
“We walked eight and hit one. We gave up nine free (base runners). We just can’t do that.”
Wyrick said he used a lot of pitchers to make sure pitch counts were low for all of them because he will need pitchers in Friday’s game at home against Honaker.
STRONG FOURTH FOR THE EAGLES
Rye Cove (0-2) scored three of its four runs in the fourth inning on three hits in frame.
Zach Baker led the attack for the Eagles. He finished 2-for-3 with a RBI at the plate.
Rye Cove hosts Lee on Monday.