MORRISTOWN — Aiden Riner rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns but it wasn’t enough for Daniel Boone, which fell 34-28 to Morristown West in a Region 1-5A football game Friday night.
Riner’s TD runs covered 14, 48, 53 and 1 yards. He carried the ball 19 times.
Morristown West’s Hunter Delaney rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns, but the big blow for the Trojans was Zaylan Frias’ 67-yard punt return.
West was ahead 34-14 before Riner’s final two touchdowns.
Braiden Blankenship had 82 yards on 12 carries for Boone (1-3, 0-1), which rushed for 315 yards as a team but had three interceptions.
Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23
ROGERSVILLE — The Bulldogs put up 22 points in the first quarter and 27 more in the third en route to a big interstate win over Cherokee.
Murphy is the defending North Carolina Class 1A champion and has won 10 state titles overall. Three Chandler Wood touchdown runs spearheaded the victory, which included Kyle Williford and Cameron Grooves scoring on fumble returns.
Preston McNally hauled in scoring receptions of 29 and 68 yards for the Chiefs, who opened their scoring with Nick Sumpter’s 41-yard field goal. Logan Johnson ran for an 8-yard score.
Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7
CHURCH HILL — The top-ranked Greene Devils scored seven times from 41 or more yards in a runaway win on the road.
Backup quarterback Corbin Cannon, Brady Quillen and Jakobi Gillespie combined to go 9-for-12 for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Cannon hit 3 of 3 passes for 186 yards and three TDs, Quillen fit two scoring throws into a 5-of-8, 172-yard effort and Gillespie’s only attempt resulted in a 41-yard TD.
Mason Laws had scoring receptions of 19 and 58 yards for Greeneville. Adjatay Dabbs, Jayquan Price, Gillespie and Jaden Stevenson made TD grabs of 82, 75, 63 yards and 41 yards.
Mason Gudger ran 11 times for 140 yards, scoring from 24 and 45 yards out, and Quillen cracked the goal line from a yard away.
The Falcons got a 60-yard touchdown run by Jared Counts, who finished with 101 yards on five rushes.
Garrison Barrett completed 14 of 24 for 116 yards. Andrew Knittel served as Barrett’s chief target, making seven receptions for 50 yards.