Nate Conner plated Gavin Briggs with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, floating a two-out single to center field and lifting Science Hill to a 2-1 Class AAA baseball sectional victory over Powell at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Science Hill’s 10th win in a row sends the Region 1 champion Hilltoppers (30-9) to Murfreesboro for a third straight season. The Region 2 runner-up Panthers (29-5) saw their 12-game winning streak end along with their season.
Jack Torbett led off the home half of the seventh by lining a single to left field, just the third hit off 6-foot-4 Powell left-hander Coltin Reynolds.
A couple of fielder’s choice groundballs later — including a defensive gem by hustling Powell first baseman Conner Bryson — and an infield single by Jaxon Diamond left Science Hill runners at first and second with two outs.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Conner stepped up and hit the winner.
University High 9, Tellico Plains 0
The Bucs (22-13) clinched a third consecutive trip to the Class A tournament behind an efficient effort from senior Kaleb Meredith.
The Tennessee signee scattered three hits — all groundballs up the middle — and struck out seven in the complete-game win. Of his 86 pitches, 63 went for strikes.
University High scored six in the fourth, highlighted by Cade Pollock’s bases-clearing double.
Will Joyner went 4-for-4 and drove in a run and Pollock finished 3-for-4, including two doubles, and five RBIs in the sectional win over the Bears (23-8).
Gibbs 3, Unicoi County 0
Reilly Byers hurled a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in eliminating the Blue Devils (19-14) in the Class AA sectionals.
Byers allowed only a Gavyn Sawyer single to lead off the sixth inning, then fanned the next three batters in the win for the Eagles (28-7).
SOFTBALL
Gibbs 4, Elizabethton 0
The Lady Eagles made the plays they needed to make to earn the sectional win over the Lady Cyclones (28-7) and advance to the Class AA tournament.
Mollie Johnson and Maely Ingram accounted for Elizabethton’s hits.