Science Hill baseball

Science Hill’s Jaxon Diamond comes in to score the tying run in the fifh inning of Friday’s Class AAA sectional game with Powell.

 Jeff Birchfield

Nate Conner plated Gavin Briggs with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, floating a two-out single to center field and lifting Science Hill to a 2-1 Class AAA baseball sectional victory over Powell at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Science Hill’s 10th win in a row sends the Region 1 champion Hilltoppers (30-9) to Murfreesboro for a third straight season. The Region 2 runner-up Panthers (29-5) saw their 12-game winning streak end along with their season.

Jack Torbett led off the home half of the seventh by lining a single to left field, just the third hit off 6-foot-4 Powell left-hander Coltin Reynolds.

A couple of fielder’s choice groundballs later — including a defensive gem by hustling Powell first baseman Conner Bryson — and an infield single by Jaxon Diamond left Science Hill runners at first and second with two outs.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Conner stepped up and hit the winner.

University High 9, Tellico Plains 0

The Bucs (22-13) clinched a third consecutive trip to the Class A tournament behind an efficient effort from senior Kaleb Meredith.

The Tennessee signee scattered three hits — all groundballs up the middle — and struck out seven in the complete-game win. Of his 86 pitches, 63 went for strikes.

University High scored six in the fourth, highlighted by Cade Pollock’s bases-clearing double.

Will Joyner went 4-for-4 and drove in a run and Pollock finished 3-for-4, including two doubles, and five RBIs in the sectional win over the Bears (23-8).

Gibbs 3, Unicoi County 0

Reilly Byers hurled a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in eliminating the Blue Devils (19-14) in the Class AA sectionals.

Byers allowed only a Gavyn Sawyer single to lead off the sixth inning, then fanned the next three batters in the win for the Eagles (28-7).

SOFTBALL

Gibbs 4, Elizabethton 0

The Lady Eagles made the plays they needed to make to earn the sectional win over the Lady Cyclones (28-7) and advance to the Class AA tournament.

Mollie Johnson and Maely Ingram accounted for Elizabethton’s hits.