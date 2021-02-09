KINGSPORT — The Sullivan East girls sewed up the District 1-AA basketball tournament’s top seed and at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference championship by rolling over Sullivan South 64-27 on Monday night.
Converting six of her team’s dozen 3-pointers, Emma Aubrey scored 18 points for the Lady Patriots, who gained their 11th league title in school history and second since moving to Class AA. Jenna Hare contributed 15 points and Riley Nelson 12 for East (19-4, 9-1).
Allie Jordan and Rylee Haynie had five points apiece for the Lady Rebels (9-11, 3-7).
BOYS
Sullivan North 63, University High 53
KINGSPORT — Behind 25 points from Isaiah Pruitt, Sullivan North’s boys upended Watauga Valley Conference foe University High at J. Richard Carroll Gym.
Bryson Vance pitched in 10 points and C.J. Mardis coupled nine points with 10 rebounds for the Golden Raiders (12-7, 3-5). Pruitt and Vance each added a half-dozen boards.
Kaleb Meredith hit four 3-pointers in a 26-point performance for University High (5-11, 0-6), also accounting for six rebounds and four steals.